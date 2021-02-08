Close

Dublin issued with 24-hour snow/ice warning with 'considerable disruption' possible this week

By James Fenton

February 8, 2021 at 5:33pm

Dublin has been issued with a status yellow snow/ice warning for tonight and tomorrow, along with five other counties in the east.

After the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team met earlier today to warn of the potential for 'considerable disruption' due to widespread snowfall on Thursday, the capital has been issued with a snow/ice warning that is valid for a couple of days earlier than that.

Starting tonight at 6pm, and running until the same time on Tuesday, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan have all been issued with the warning by Met Éireann which says that there will be 'snow accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places.'

It's set to be bitterly cold for most of the week and this is unlikely to be the last warning of its kind over the coming days. You can keep up to date with Met Éireann's forecasts via this link.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

