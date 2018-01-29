Dublin

Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'

We need to find out where this match is on #supersuperultra

Ultra Feat

This could be taken straight from an episode of The Inbetweeners. 

A Dublin lad is going viral on Twitter after sharing screengrabs from a *super ultra* group chat he was accidentally added to. 

Blogger Sam, owner of vegan recipe blog green eggs (which we've just discovered and are already loving btw) uploaded the pics along with the caption: 

'I have been accidentally added into a group chat of some kids planning to bring alcohol to school and it is possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen' 

The screengrabs, which have been liked more than 247 times in the few hours since they were uploaded, seem to feature a group of (*LADS*) 5th years planning some sort of match... and just how 'pissed' they are going to be at said event. 

Some choice phrases include 'Lads we just gotta be clear, we can't all be plastered or else we'll be shite' and 'save it for after unless you're super super ultra (sic).' 

Rudy then prudently warns that 'Birds drinking is also a recipe for disaster' while Matteo agrees 'Yeh don't mention drinking to the girls'. 

'Don't encourage it' replies Rudy. 

It's unclear whether or not they are playing or attending this match, although Sam reckons its a bit of both. 

People online obviously have some questions. 

While this man made a solid comparison that somehow actually made the tweets funnier.

We want to know when and where this match will be held. 

READ MORE: We All Know Someone With These Two Names - And They Can Get A Free Lunch In Dublin This Week!

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'
Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'
The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Luas Delays and Diverted Train Services On Already Miserable Monday Morning
Luas Delays and Diverted Train Services On Already Miserable Monday Morning
Brace Yourselves For A Bitterly Cold Week In Dublin
Brace Yourselves For A Bitterly Cold Week In Dublin
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Dublin Woman Is Suing Singer Rihanna Regarding Alleged "False Email And Malicious Rumours"
Dublin Woman Is Suing Singer Rihanna Regarding Alleged "False Email And Malicious Rumours"
Popular "Luxury Handbag And Accessories" Retailer Opens New Dublin Store For Second Time
Popular "Luxury Handbag And Accessories" Retailer Opens New Dublin Store For Second Time
PIC: This Dublin Person Believes They Saw A UFO On Thursday Night
PIC: This Dublin Person Believes They Saw A UFO On Thursday Night
WATCH: Hundreds Attend Vigil In Dublin To Pay Tribute To Man Who Was Shot Dead
WATCH: Hundreds Attend Vigil In Dublin To Pay Tribute To Man Who Was Shot Dead
FLYEfit Has Announced A Massive 'One Day Only Sale' For New Members Today
FLYEfit Has Announced A Massive 'One Day Only Sale' For New Members Today
Luas Extension Hopes Would Answer The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
Luas Extension Hopes Would Answer The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
Gardaí Warn Dubliners That 'Operation Thor' Is In Full Effect In The Capital
Gardaí Warn Dubliners That 'Operation Thor' Is In Full Effect In The Capital
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
Food and Drink

Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Sponsored

10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
News

Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'
Dublin

Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin