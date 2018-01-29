Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'

We need to find out where this match is on #supersuperultra

This could be taken straight from an episode of The Inbetweeners.

A Dublin lad is going viral on Twitter after sharing screengrabs from a *super ultra* group chat he was accidentally added to.

Blogger Sam, owner of vegan recipe blog green eggs (which we've just discovered and are already loving btw) uploaded the pics along with the caption:

'I have been accidentally added into a group chat of some kids planning to bring alcohol to school and it is possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen'

I have been accidentally added into a group chat of some kids planning to bring alcohol to school and it is possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/Ox7LITrsqn — Sam (@greeneggs_) January 29, 2018

The screengrabs, which have been liked more than 247 times in the few hours since they were uploaded, seem to feature a group of (*LADS*) 5th years planning some sort of match... and just how 'pissed' they are going to be at said event.

Some choice phrases include 'Lads we just gotta be clear, we can't all be plastered or else we'll be shite' and 'save it for after unless you're super super ultra (sic).'

Rudy then prudently warns that 'Birds drinking is also a recipe for disaster' while Matteo agrees 'Yeh don't mention drinking to the girls'.

'Don't encourage it' replies Rudy.

It's unclear whether or not they are playing or attending this match, although Sam reckons its a bit of both.

I have left the group now but it seemed like they were a mix of supporters and players lmao — Sam (@greeneggs_) January 29, 2018

People online obviously have some questions.

What if you're a girl AND you're super super ultra? Asking for a friend — Saharcasm (@saharmali) January 29, 2018

While this man made a solid comparison that somehow actually made the tweets funnier.

Mark is Will

Michael is Simon

Sean is Neil

Rudy is Jay — Graeme Peacock (@GraemePeacock) January 29, 2018

We want to know when and where this match will be held.

