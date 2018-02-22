Dublin

Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves

This is absolutely horrible.

Sad Dog Feb

Anyone who has a dog will be utterly disgusted by a conversation that Adrian Kennedy from Dublin Talks had last night with one Dubliner.

The topic of conversation for the night was surrounding "shock collars" on dogs which the host explained was "bad for a dog's mental health".

One of the first callers, a man by the name of Bugsy, said that the collars were a "great idea" for helping to train your dog.

His "great idea" was dismissed immediately by one of the following callers, a man called Mick.

Mick believes that "you don't need a stupid collar to train a dog".

"Someone just compared training a dog to training a child? If your child went [to the toilet] on the floor you wouldn't put a child's nose in it. But you would for a dog. It's stupidity [to compare the two]."

When asked about using a shock collar, Mick stated that he did have one before but has resorted to other means of training his dog also.

"I had a shock collar before. Sometime you'd even get a bit angry and give him a bit of a boot as a way of saying 'no'."

Host Kennedy was shocked and when he asked Mick why he would kick his own dog, he said it was "just out of anger one day."

Other callers proceeded to say that they were disgraced by Mick's actions. One of them remarked, "dogs are like part of the family, would you kick your mother or your father?" to which Mick replied " I suppose you're one of those sad people who puts clothes on their dogs and feeds them and cradles them"

You can listen to the full conversation here.

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Microsoft's New €134m Dublin Campus Will Make You Want To Switch Jobs
Microsoft's New €134m Dublin Campus Will Make You Want To Switch Jobs
South Dublin Residents Warned About Simple Burglaries That Are Easily Fooling People
South Dublin Residents Warned About Simple Burglaries That Are Easily Fooling People
This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin
This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin
Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low
The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low
The Donald Trump Mural In The City Has Been Replaced By A True Dublin Legend
The Donald Trump Mural In The City Has Been Replaced By A True Dublin Legend
Dublin Drivers Are The Biggest Hypocrites In Ireland And The UK According To A New Study
Dublin Drivers Are The Biggest Hypocrites In Ireland And The UK According To A New Study
Dublin Shoplifter's Bike Theft Is Nearest Thing To The Young Offenders That You'll Get In Real Life
Dublin Shoplifter's Bike Theft Is Nearest Thing To The Young Offenders That You'll Get In Real Life
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Dublin

Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Parts Of Dublin Are Without Water This Evening Due To A Burst Main
News

Parts Of Dublin Are Without Water This Evening Due To A Burst Main
DART Delayed After Fight Breaks Out Over Packet Of Tissues
News

DART Delayed After Fight Breaks Out Over Packet Of Tissues
PICS: A Baby Giraffe Has Been Born At Dublin Zoo And She's A Total Cutie
News

PICS: A Baby Giraffe Has Been Born At Dublin Zoo And She's A Total Cutie

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin