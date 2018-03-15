Dublin Man Stabbed And Beaten In His Spanish Home Left Fighting For Life In Hospital

Investigators are following “all possible theories” related to the incident.

The Daily Star is reporting that a Dublin man has been left fighting for his life after he was beaten and stabbed in his holiday resort home in the Costa del Sol.

The 37-year-old was attacked in the basement of his home just before 11pm on Wednesday night and is currently being treated at the High Resolution Hospital in Benalmadena.

Sources told the publication that they thought his injuries could include a fractured skull as well as several stab wounds.

At the moment, investigators are considering "all possible theories" and when asked if the incident could be down to a feud-related attack, they said that they are keeping a completely "open mind".

The man in question had to stagger upstairs after the incident to warn his partner that he had been attacked.

Police in the area have not made an official statement on the attack as of yet