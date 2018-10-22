Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend

Friday and Saturday aren't too bad but you might be housebound for a while on Sunday

It's that time of year again when the finest long-distance runners from Ireland and beyond, as well as hundreds of novices, put the rest of us couch potatoes to shame by competing in the Dublin Marathon.

Taking place this Bank Holiday Sunday, the focus for the participants this week will doubtless be to ensure that they're in peak physical condition for the starting line. For everyone else though, there's the small matter of citywide road closures which could put a spanner in your weekend works. So, what do we need to know?

Firstly, the marathon route can be viewed in the below map...

What does that mean for motoring around Dublin then? Well, from 7pm on Friday until 4pm on Monday, Merrion Square North will be closed to traffic. Merrion Square South, meanwhile, will be out of action from 6pm on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday. And that's only the beginning.

Dublin City Council has released a list of road closures as long as your arm for Sunday and it covers a pretty significant chunk of Dublin. Ready? Here goes...

STREET START END MERRION SQUARE EAST 04:00 19:30 MERRION SQUARE WEST 04.00 19:30 FITZWILLIAM STREET UPPER 04.00 19:30 FITZWILLIAM SQUARE NORTH 04.00 13.00 FITZWILLIAM SQUARE SOUTH 04.00 13.00 FITZWILLIAM SQUARE EAST 04.00 13.00 FITZWILLIAM SQUARE WEST 04.00 11.00 FITZWILLIAM PLACE 04.00 13.00 FITZWILLIAM LANE 04.00 17.00 HOLLES STREET 04.00 21.00 MERRION STREET UPPER 04.00 17.30 MOUNT STREET LOWER 04.00 19.30 MOUNT STREET UPPER 04.00 17.30 STEPHEN’S PLACE 04.00 19.30 STEPHEN’S LANE 04.00 19.30 VERSCHOYLE PLACE 04.00 17.00 GRATTAN STREET & COURT 04.00 17.00 WILSON’S PLACE & GRANT’S ROW 04.00 17.00 CLARE STREET 04.00 18:30 KILDARE STREET 04.00 11.00 MERRION ROW 04.00 11.00 PEMBROKE STREET LOWER 04.00 11.00 BAGGOT STREET LOWER 04.00 12.00 JAMES’S STREET EAST 04.00 19.30 HERBERT STREET 04.00 12.00 HERBERT LANE 04.00 12.00 HERBERT PLACE 04.00 12.00 CLANWILLIAM PLACE 04.00 12.00 WARRINGTON PLACE 04.00 12.00 WARRINGTON LANE 04.00 13.45 POWERS COURT 04.00 17.00 CUMBERLAND ROAD 04.00 11.00 LAD LANE 04.00 11.00 HAGANS COURT 04.00 17.00 PEMBROKE ROW 04.00 17.00 LEESON STREET LOWER 08.00 10.00 ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN SOUTH 08.30 10.00 CUFFE STREET 08.30 10.00 KEVIN STREET LOWER & UPPER 08.30 10.00 PATRICK STREET 08.30 10.00 NICHOLAS STREET 08.30 10.00 HIGH STREET 08.30 10.00 BRIDGE STREET 08.30 10.15 USHER’S QUAY 08.30 10.15 BLACKHALL PLACE 08.30 10.15 STONEYBATTER 08.45 10.15 MANOR STREET 08.45 10.15 AUGHRIM STREET 08.45 10.20 NORTH CIRCULAR ROAD 08.45 10.50 CHAPELIZOD ROAD 08.45 10.50 ST. LAURENCE ROAD 08.45 12.15 SARSFIELD ROAD 08.45 12.30 SOUTH CIRCULAR ROAD 09.15 13.45 DOLPHINS BARN 09.15 13.00 CRUMLIN ROAD 09.00 13.30 WALKINSTOWN ROAD 09.15 13.30 CROMWELLS FORT ROAD 09.30 14.15 KIMMAGE ROAD WEST 09.30 14.15 FORTFIELD ROAD 09.30 14.00 TERENURE ROAD EAST 09.45 14.20 ORWELL ROAD 09.15 14.55 ORWELL PARK 09.15 14.55 DARTRY ROAD 09.45 14.45 MILLTOWN ROAD 09.45 14.55 CLONSKEAGH ROAD 10.00 15.35 STILLORGAN ROAD 10.00 15.50 NUTLEY LANE 10.15 15.55 NORTHUMBERLAND ROAD 10.00 16.30

We have all the info on road closures and more ahead of next weekend's @dublinmarathon. 🏃🏃https://t.co/geYtTOrz6J — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 20, 2018

As well as that, additional temporary closures will be in place along the route in the Phoenix Park, Castleknock Road, College Road, Tower Road, Knockmaroon Road, Inchicore Road, Drimnagh Road, Templeogue Road and Roebuck Road. More information can be found here.

Hopefully that clears a few things up. Of course, if you want to head out and support all those taking part, they'll need all the encouragement they can get. All the info for the 2018 Dublin Marathon can be found here.

READ NEXT: There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Hugely Important Documentary Last Night

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here