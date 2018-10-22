News Dublin

Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend

Friday and Saturday aren't too bad but you might be housebound for a while on Sunday

It's that time of year again when the finest long-distance runners from Ireland and beyond, as well as hundreds of novices, put the rest of us couch potatoes to shame by competing in the Dublin Marathon.

Taking place this Bank Holiday Sunday, the focus for the participants this week will doubtless be to ensure that they're in peak physical condition for the starting line. For everyone else though, there's the small matter of citywide road closures which could put a spanner in your weekend works. So, what do we need to know?

Firstly, the marathon route can be viewed in the below map...

What does that mean for motoring around Dublin then? Well, from 7pm on Friday until 4pm on Monday, Merrion Square North will be closed to traffic. Merrion Square South, meanwhile, will be out of action from 6pm on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday. And that's only the beginning.

Dublin City Council has released a list of road closures as long as your arm for Sunday and it covers a pretty significant chunk of Dublin. Ready? Here goes...

STREETSTARTEND
MERRION SQUARE EAST04:0019:30
MERRION SQUARE WEST04.0019:30
FITZWILLIAM STREET UPPER04.0019:30
FITZWILLIAM SQUARE NORTH04.0013.00
FITZWILLIAM SQUARE SOUTH04.0013.00
FITZWILLIAM SQUARE EAST04.0013.00
FITZWILLIAM SQUARE WEST04.0011.00
FITZWILLIAM PLACE04.0013.00
FITZWILLIAM LANE04.0017.00
HOLLES STREET04.0021.00
MERRION STREET UPPER04.0017.30
MOUNT STREET LOWER04.0019.30
MOUNT STREET UPPER04.0017.30
STEPHEN’S PLACE04.0019.30
STEPHEN’S LANE04.0019.30
VERSCHOYLE PLACE04.0017.00
GRATTAN STREET & COURT04.0017.00
WILSON’S PLACE & GRANT’S ROW04.0017.00
CLARE STREET04.0018:30
KILDARE STREET04.0011.00
MERRION ROW04.0011.00
PEMBROKE STREET LOWER04.0011.00
BAGGOT STREET LOWER04.0012.00
JAMES’S STREET EAST04.0019.30
HERBERT STREET 04.0012.00
HERBERT LANE 04.0012.00
HERBERT PLACE04.0012.00
CLANWILLIAM PLACE04.0012.00
WARRINGTON PLACE04.0012.00
WARRINGTON LANE04.00 13.45
POWERS COURT04.00 17.00
CUMBERLAND ROAD04.00 11.00
LAD LANE04.0011.00
HAGANS COURT04.0017.00
PEMBROKE ROW04.0017.00
LEESON STREET LOWER08.0010.00
ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN SOUTH08.3010.00
CUFFE STREET08.3010.00
KEVIN STREET LOWER & UPPER08.3010.00
PATRICK STREET08.3010.00
NICHOLAS STREET08.3010.00
HIGH STREET08.3010.00
BRIDGE STREET08.3010.15
USHER’S QUAY08.3010.15
BLACKHALL PLACE08.3010.15
STONEYBATTER 08.4510.15
MANOR STREET 08.4510.15
AUGHRIM STREET 08.4510.20
NORTH CIRCULAR ROAD 08.4510.50
CHAPELIZOD ROAD 08.4510.50
ST. LAURENCE ROAD 08.4512.15
SARSFIELD ROAD 08.4512.30
SOUTH CIRCULAR ROAD 09.1513.45
DOLPHINS BARN 09.1513.00
CRUMLIN ROAD 09.0013.30
WALKINSTOWN ROAD 09.1513.30
CROMWELLS FORT ROAD09.3014.15
KIMMAGE ROAD WEST 09.3014.15
FORTFIELD ROAD 09.3014.00
TERENURE ROAD EAST 09.4514.20
ORWELL ROAD 09.1514.55
ORWELL PARK 09.1514.55
DARTRY ROAD 09.4514.45
MILLTOWN ROAD 09.4514.55
CLONSKEAGH ROAD10.0015.35
STILLORGAN ROAD10.0015.50
NUTLEY LANE10.1515.55
NORTHUMBERLAND ROAD10.0016.30

As well as that, additional temporary closures will be in place along the route in the Phoenix Park, Castleknock Road, College Road, Tower Road, Knockmaroon Road, Inchicore Road, Drimnagh Road, Templeogue Road and Roebuck Road. More information can be found here.

Hopefully that clears a few things up. Of course, if you want to head out and support all those taking part, they'll need all the encouragement they can get. All the info for the 2018 Dublin Marathon can be found here.

Dublin marathon road closures Bank Holiday
