Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
Friday and Saturday aren't too bad but you might be housebound for a while on Sunday
It's that time of year again when the finest long-distance runners from Ireland and beyond, as well as hundreds of novices, put the rest of us couch potatoes to shame by competing in the Dublin Marathon.
Taking place this Bank Holiday Sunday, the focus for the participants this week will doubtless be to ensure that they're in peak physical condition for the starting line. For everyone else though, there's the small matter of citywide road closures which could put a spanner in your weekend works. So, what do we need to know?
Firstly, the marathon route can be viewed in the below map...
What does that mean for motoring around Dublin then? Well, from 7pm on Friday until 4pm on Monday, Merrion Square North will be closed to traffic. Merrion Square South, meanwhile, will be out of action from 6pm on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday. And that's only the beginning.
Dublin City Council has released a list of road closures as long as your arm for Sunday and it covers a pretty significant chunk of Dublin. Ready? Here goes...
|STREET
|START
|END
|MERRION SQUARE EAST
|04:00
|19:30
|MERRION SQUARE WEST
|04.00
|19:30
|FITZWILLIAM STREET UPPER
|04.00
|19:30
|FITZWILLIAM SQUARE NORTH
|04.00
|13.00
|FITZWILLIAM SQUARE SOUTH
|04.00
|13.00
|FITZWILLIAM SQUARE EAST
|04.00
|13.00
|FITZWILLIAM SQUARE WEST
|04.00
|11.00
|FITZWILLIAM PLACE
|04.00
|13.00
|FITZWILLIAM LANE
|04.00
|17.00
|HOLLES STREET
|04.00
|21.00
|MERRION STREET UPPER
|04.00
|17.30
|MOUNT STREET LOWER
|04.00
|19.30
|MOUNT STREET UPPER
|04.00
|17.30
|STEPHEN’S PLACE
|04.00
|19.30
|STEPHEN’S LANE
|04.00
|19.30
|VERSCHOYLE PLACE
|04.00
|17.00
|GRATTAN STREET & COURT
|04.00
|17.00
|WILSON’S PLACE & GRANT’S ROW
|04.00
|17.00
|CLARE STREET
|04.00
|18:30
|KILDARE STREET
|04.00
|11.00
|MERRION ROW
|04.00
|11.00
|PEMBROKE STREET LOWER
|04.00
|11.00
|BAGGOT STREET LOWER
|04.00
|12.00
|JAMES’S STREET EAST
|04.00
|19.30
|HERBERT STREET
|04.00
|12.00
|HERBERT LANE
|04.00
|12.00
|HERBERT PLACE
|04.00
|12.00
|CLANWILLIAM PLACE
|04.00
|12.00
|WARRINGTON PLACE
|04.00
|12.00
|WARRINGTON LANE
|04.00
|13.45
|POWERS COURT
|04.00
|17.00
|CUMBERLAND ROAD
|04.00
|11.00
|LAD LANE
|04.00
|11.00
|HAGANS COURT
|04.00
|17.00
|PEMBROKE ROW
|04.00
|17.00
|LEESON STREET LOWER
|08.00
|10.00
|ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN SOUTH
|08.30
|10.00
|CUFFE STREET
|08.30
|10.00
|KEVIN STREET LOWER & UPPER
|08.30
|10.00
|PATRICK STREET
|08.30
|10.00
|NICHOLAS STREET
|08.30
|10.00
|HIGH STREET
|08.30
|10.00
|BRIDGE STREET
|08.30
|10.15
|USHER’S QUAY
|08.30
|10.15
|BLACKHALL PLACE
|08.30
|10.15
|STONEYBATTER
|08.45
|10.15
|MANOR STREET
|08.45
|10.15
|AUGHRIM STREET
|08.45
|10.20
|NORTH CIRCULAR ROAD
|08.45
|10.50
|CHAPELIZOD ROAD
|08.45
|10.50
|ST. LAURENCE ROAD
|08.45
|12.15
|SARSFIELD ROAD
|08.45
|12.30
|SOUTH CIRCULAR ROAD
|09.15
|13.45
|DOLPHINS BARN
|09.15
|13.00
|CRUMLIN ROAD
|09.00
|13.30
|WALKINSTOWN ROAD
|09.15
|13.30
|CROMWELLS FORT ROAD
|09.30
|14.15
|KIMMAGE ROAD WEST
|09.30
|14.15
|FORTFIELD ROAD
|09.30
|14.00
|TERENURE ROAD EAST
|09.45
|14.20
|ORWELL ROAD
|09.15
|14.55
|ORWELL PARK
|09.15
|14.55
|DARTRY ROAD
|09.45
|14.45
|MILLTOWN ROAD
|09.45
|14.55
|CLONSKEAGH ROAD
|10.00
|15.35
|STILLORGAN ROAD
|10.00
|15.50
|NUTLEY LANE
|10.15
|15.55
|NORTHUMBERLAND ROAD
|10.00
|16.30
We have all the info on road closures and more ahead of next weekend's @dublinmarathon. 🏃🏃https://t.co/geYtTOrz6J— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 20, 2018
As well as that, additional temporary closures will be in place along the route in the Phoenix Park, Castleknock Road, College Road, Tower Road, Knockmaroon Road, Inchicore Road, Drimnagh Road, Templeogue Road and Roebuck Road. More information can be found here.
Hopefully that clears a few things up. Of course, if you want to head out and support all those taking part, they'll need all the encouragement they can get. All the info for the 2018 Dublin Marathon can be found here.
READ NEXT: There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Hugely Important Documentary Last Night
Comments