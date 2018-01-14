Dublin

Dublin Mother Issues Serious Warning About The Contraceptive Pill After Daughter's Death

The incident took place in 2015.

Con Pill Jan

In September 2015, 23-year-old Lauren Johnson died from a blood clot and associated hemorrhage in the brain at Beaumont Hospital.

It was determined that the blood clot was caused by the medication which had been prescribed for acne. 

Her mother Sandra from Swords, has told The Irish Independent that women are not aware enough about the dangers of the contraceptive pill.

"The medication that Lauren was prescribed underwent a review by European Medicines Agency in 2013 and was deemed to be safe when prescribed within a restricted indication and strict guidelines were put in place. 

"Lauren did not fall into the restricted category. The medication carries eight times the risk of thromboembolism (where a clot forms in a blood vessel)."

The HSE has outlined risks associated with using the contraceptive pill. However, these risks are not common and they say that the benefits of the pill outweigh the risks.

When talking about blood clots, the HSE states:

"The oestrogen in the pill may cause your blood to clot more readily. If a blood clot develops, it could cause a deep vein thrombosis (clot in your leg), pulmonary embolus (clot in your lung), stroke or heart attack.

"The risk of getting a blood clot is very small, but your doctor will check if you have certain risk factors that make you more vulnerable before prescribing the pill. The pill can be taken with caution if you have one of the risk factors below, but should not be taken if you have two or more risk factors."

Risk factors include:

  • Being over 35 years old
  • Being a smoker or having quit smoking in the last year
  • Being very overweight (the pill should not be taken if your BMI is over 40)
  • Having migraines (you should not take the pill if you have severe or regular migraine attacks, especially if you get aura or a warning sign before an attack)
  • Having high blood pressure
  • Having had a blood clot or stroke in the past
  • Having a close relative who had a blood clot when they were younger than 45
  • Being immobile for a long time, for example in a wheelchair or with a leg in plaster

You can find out more information about the contraceptive pill, its side effects and risks here on the HSE website.

READ NEXT:  Gardaí Search For Man After 'Random Assault' Of Woman On Southside

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Mother Issues Serious Warning About The Contraceptive Pill After Daughter's Death
Dublin Mother Issues Serious Warning About The Contraceptive Pill After Daughter's Death
Gardaí Search For Man After 'Random Assault' Of Woman On Southside
Gardaí Search For Man After 'Random Assault' Of Woman On Southside
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show
Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show
Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football
Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Dublin

This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
Lifestyle

Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
Dublin

'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
Feature

19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi
Reviews

Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin