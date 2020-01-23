Close

  • Dublin named amongst '50 most visited cities in the world in 2019'

Dublin named amongst '50 most visited cities in the world in 2019'

By Sarah Finnan

January 23, 2020 at 3:31pm

Fair play, Dublin. Sure aren't you only beaut?!

Turns out we're not the only ones to think so either as our fair city has been named amongst the '50 most visited cities in the world in 2019'.

According to travel giants Big7, Dublin is up there with the likes of Venice, Las Vegas and Tokyo when it comes to the cities people most want to explore.

Ranking at number 50, we came just behind Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Small but mighty, Dublin "packs a lot into its city and is a great place to spend a weekend".

We may have made the list by the skin of our teeth but you can't argue with the facts - which state that over five million tourists descended upon the Irish capital last year...5,213.4 million tourists to be exact.

Asia claimed a whopping 43 out of the top 100 most visited cities of last year, making it one of the top contenders when it comes to global tourism.

The top 10 featured a mix of European cities alongside a mainly Asian list, with Europe classed as the second fastest-growing regional destination after Asia.

Istanbul came in as the 10th most visited city. Boasting over 13million visitors last year, it was hailed for its pretty cafes, great food and rich history. Kuala Lumpur came next at number nine, while NYC, Dubai, Paris and Singapore completed the top five.

And top of the '50 most visited cities' list?

Drum roll, please...

Hong Kong took the gold as the most visited city of 2019 with an impressive 29,262.7million tourists, just shy of the 30million mark. A major shopping destination - it's famous for its booming night market and bespoke tailors, amongst other things.

Have a gander at the full list of the '50 most visited cities in 2019' here, but be warned - it's going to make you want to go exploring ASAP.

