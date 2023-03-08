Dublin named as the 4th best European city for beer enthusiasts

By Stephen Porzio

March 8, 2023 at 12:25pm

Have you sampled the beer offerings in the other nine cities?

Dublin has been named one of the 10 best European cities for beer fans to visit in 2023.

The list comes from US website Uproxx and saw craft beer experts and brewers asked about their favourite cities to visit for a "beer-fueled adventure".

Uproxx Life's Senior Drinks Writer Chris Osburn selected the Irish capital, praising it for its Guinness, craft breweries and "countless" pubs.

He wrote:

"Clearly, the home of Guinness is a huge destination and worth the trip alone, but the city is also home to a ton of craft breweries like The Porterhouse Brewing Company, Rascals Brewing Company (grab some pizza while you’re there as well), and Dublin City Brewing. Add to that the countless bars and pubs serving up pints, fish and chips, and bangers and mash if you’re still on the fence about going to Dublin."

London also made Uproxx's top 10, while Germany was the country that had the most cities appear on the list with four: Bamberg, Cologne, Leipzig and Munich.

The Czech Republic also saw two of its cities - Plzeň and Prague - named.

The list of the top 10 European cities for beer can be found below. For more information on the selections, visit Uproxx's website right here.

  • Bamberg, Germany
  • Brussels, Belgium
  • Cologne, Germany
  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Leipzig, Germany
  • London, UK
  • Munich, Germany
  • Plzeň, Czech Republic
  • Prague, Czech Republic
  • Rome, Italy

READ ON: INTERVIEW: Adrienne Heslin talks us through opening the first female-owned Irish brewery

