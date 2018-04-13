Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, T.D. announced on Friday that there are plans in place for the establishment of 42 new schools over the next 4 years (2019 to 2022) throughout Ireland.

Anddd, the good news is that 26 of these new schools will be in the capital.

This announcement follows nationwide demographic exercises carried out by his Department into the current and future need for primary and post-primary school places across the country.

The schools being built in Dublin are:

Primary schools:

1. Booterstown_Blackrock - 8 classrooms - 2019

2. Donaghmede_Howth_D13 - 16 classrooms - 2019

3. Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1 - 8 classrooms - 2019

4. Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W - 16 classrooms - 2019

5. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood - 16 classrooms - 2022

6. Goatstown_Stillorgan_DLR - 16 classrooms - 2019

7. Killester_Raheny_Clontarf - 8 classrooms - 2019

8. Swords/South - 8 classrooms - 2019

9. Swords/North - 8 classrooms - 2019

10. Donabate - 16 classrooms - 2020

11. Newcastle_Rathcoole/Saggart - 8 classrooms - 2020

12. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood - 16 classrooms - 2020

13. Clondalkin_D22 - 8 classrooms - 2021

14. Donaghmede_Howth_D13 - 16 classrooms - 2021

15. Dublin2_Dublin4 - 16 classrooms - 2021

16. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/North - 8 classrooms - 2021

Second-level schools:

1. Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Belmayne/Clongriffin - 1,000 pupils - 2019

2. Blanchardstown_West D15 & BlanchardstownVge_D15 - 800 pupils - 2020

3. Goatstown_Stillorgan DLR - 800 pupils - 2020

4. Citywest/Saggart - 1,000 pupils - 2020

5. Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W - 1,000 pupils - 2020

6. Booterstown_Blackrock & Dunlaoghaire - 1,000 pupils - 2021

7. Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Baldoyle/Stapolin - 800 pupils - 2021

8. Dublin2_Dublin4 - 600 pupils - 2021

9. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood - 600 pupils - 2021

10. Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1 - 1,000 pupils - 2022

