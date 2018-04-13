Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
16 new primary schools and 10 new secondary schools.
The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, T.D. announced on Friday that there are plans in place for the establishment of 42 new schools over the next 4 years (2019 to 2022) throughout Ireland.
Anddd, the good news is that 26 of these new schools will be in the capital.
This announcement follows nationwide demographic exercises carried out by his Department into the current and future need for primary and post-primary school places across the country.
The schools being built in Dublin are:
Primary schools:
1. Booterstown_Blackrock - 8 classrooms - 2019
2. Donaghmede_Howth_D13 - 16 classrooms - 2019
3. Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1 - 8 classrooms - 2019
4. Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W - 16 classrooms - 2019
5. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood - 16 classrooms - 2022
6. Goatstown_Stillorgan_DLR - 16 classrooms - 2019
7. Killester_Raheny_Clontarf - 8 classrooms - 2019
8. Swords/South - 8 classrooms - 2019
9. Swords/North - 8 classrooms - 2019
10. Donabate - 16 classrooms - 2020
11. Newcastle_Rathcoole/Saggart - 8 classrooms - 2020
12. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood - 16 classrooms - 2020
13. Clondalkin_D22 - 8 classrooms - 2021
14. Donaghmede_Howth_D13 - 16 classrooms - 2021
15. Dublin2_Dublin4 - 16 classrooms - 2021
16. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/North - 8 classrooms - 2021
Second-level schools:
1. Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Belmayne/Clongriffin - 1,000 pupils - 2019
2. Blanchardstown_West D15 & BlanchardstownVge_D15 - 800 pupils - 2020
3. Goatstown_Stillorgan DLR - 800 pupils - 2020
4. Citywest/Saggart - 1,000 pupils - 2020
5. Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W - 1,000 pupils - 2020
6. Booterstown_Blackrock & Dunlaoghaire - 1,000 pupils - 2021
7. Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Baldoyle/Stapolin - 800 pupils - 2021
8. Dublin2_Dublin4 - 600 pupils - 2021
9. Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood - 600 pupils - 2021
10. Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1 - 1,000 pupils - 2022
