This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade

Paddy's Day for 2018 has well and truly kicked off and Dublin's main parade was absolutely wedged to the rafters.

It's the highlight of most Dubs day and thousands upon thousands raced into town to get a glimpse of the madness for themselves.

Everyone's proud to be Irish today and you can't get much more Irish than this photo.

A pint of Guinness in the lámh and the whole of Dublin city in your eye line, not a bad way to spend your Paddy's Day.

Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone. Were you one of the thousands in the crowd? If you have any pictures, we'd love to see them.

