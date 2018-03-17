Dublin

This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade

Absolutely wedged.

Shamrock March

Paddy's Day for 2018 has well and truly kicked off and Dublin's main parade was absolutely wedged to the rafters.

It's the highlight of most Dubs day and thousands upon thousands raced into town to get a glimpse of the madness for themselves.

Everyone's proud to be Irish today and you can't get much more Irish than this photo.

A pint of Guinness in the lámh and the whole of Dublin city in your eye line, not a bad way to spend your Paddy's Day.

Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone. Were you one of the thousands in the crowd? If you have any pictures, we'd love to see them.

READ NEXT: The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

St. Patrick's Day paddy's day Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today
Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today
7 Iconic Spots Where Every Dubliner Hung Out In The 2000s
7 Iconic Spots Where Every Dubliner Hung Out In The 2000s
Permission Has Been Granted For A Nine-Storey Tourist Hostel On Abbey Street
Permission Has Been Granted For A Nine-Storey Tourist Hostel On Abbey Street
14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced
14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced
11 Simple Dublin Rules To Live By To Make Your Life Hella Easier
11 Simple Dublin Rules To Live By To Make Your Life Hella Easier
15 Places To Keep The Paddy's Weekend Sesh Going Tonight In Dublin
15 Places To Keep The Paddy's Weekend Sesh Going Tonight In Dublin
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
Dublin

The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today
Dublin

Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today
You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions
Lifestyle

You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin