Dublin photographer captures amazing moment couple get engaged outside their home

Katie Kavanagh is a name that will be familiar to some of our Lovin Dublin readers after we featured the photographer's Doortraits series back in April.

Doortraits is a project that Katie Kavanagh embarked on during lockdown that involved her traveling within her initial 2km radius in Dublin 8, snapping pictures of people outside their homes. A simple but wonderful idea, with proceeds going to a great cause in Purple House Cancer Support Centre and you can read more about Doortraits here.

Well, a few weeks on and Katie has been back in touch to tell us about her most nerve-wracking Doortrait of all. It's the story of a front door, a pair of lovebirds called Ciarán and Hazel, some pretty glam party shoes and a life-changing question that Ciarán almost never got to ask.

Allow Katie to take up the story: "Ciarán & Hazel are going out seven years. Jokingly, Ciarán told Hazel she was up for review this year. Little did she know he's been planning to propose on her birthday since January. Hazel always makes a big deal of her birthday. For her 29th birthday she had a photoshoot with her pals in the theme of the Last Supper so having a Doortrait taken on her birthday wasn't all that shocking."

Little did Hazel know what was to come. Katie continues: "Ciarán contacted me about a month ago with his plan. I was sure lockdown would be well relaxed by then and told him if I was around I'd definitely do it. So the week before we sorted it out. He dropped a bottle of bubbles in for me to keep in the fridge so Hazel wouldn't be suspicious and we planned it out. We started out with normal Doortrait images, then Hazel wanted to change into her party shoes and have a balloon for a couple of the photos so when she nipped in to change I gave Ciaran a bit of a pep talk."

Struggling to cope with the story so far? Same. Please, please let it have a happy ending. Katie goes on: "A minute or so later he was down on one knee trying to pop the question, with the Claddagh ring he'd ordered especially but Hazel was saying 'Oh my God' so much he couldn't get the words out. She said 'yes' before he even asked. It's okay though, later on that day she made him get down on one knee again and say what he had planned to say."

Hooray! What a wonderful tale. Katie adds on her Instagram that 'from what I hear, they've been celebrating ever since.' We don't doubt it. We're sure you'll join us in offering a huge congratulations to Ciarán and Hazel and a pat on the back to Katie for capturing the gorgeous moment so well. You can have a swipe through the pictures below to see how it all transpired...

Just the kind of good news story we need right now. If you want to check out more Doortraits, or get one taken yourself, be sure to follow Katie on Instagram (@katiekavphoto) and Twitter (@kateikavanagh). You can also view her extensive range of wedding photography here. A GoFundMe page can be found here and your Doortrait photos can be emailed to Purple House at [email protected] You can also donate €4 by texting PURPLE to 50300.