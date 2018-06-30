News Dublin

Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'

'So disappointing'

Gay Pride O Connell

The city was an explosion of colour today as Pride month culminated with the annual Pride Parade.

Rainbow-coloured floats, costumes, music and dancing lit up the parade route - however some have taken to Twitter to note a major disappointment.

The route, which saw paraders travel from Stephen's Green to Smithfield via Cuffe St, Kevin St, Patrick St, Nicolas St, High St, Bridge St, Church St and North King St was deemed a 'disgrace' by those who feel the parade should have a more central path in the 'heart of the city'.

Tonie Walsh pointed out on Twitter:

'34 years ago and for most years in-between, we marched and paraded through the main streets of Dublin. Shame on and for shunting the parade onto the city's side streets. This is not visibility! Time for change.'

Twitter user Philly McMahon echoed Tonie's sentiments, adding:

'Hear hear - despite the best efforts of the Dublin Pride organisers, the parade route is a disgrace. This must change. Pride is being hidden away in the city's corners.'

Many others chimed in, calling for change.

Among the thousands marching and celebrating in the city today were Mary McAleese, and members of the Irish Defence forces who marched in uniform for the first time.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

