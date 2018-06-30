Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'

The city was an explosion of colour today as Pride month culminated with the annual Pride Parade.

Rainbow-coloured floats, costumes, music and dancing lit up the parade route - however some have taken to Twitter to note a major disappointment.

The route, which saw paraders travel from Stephen's Green to Smithfield via Cuffe St, Kevin St, Patrick St, Nicolas St, High St, Bridge St, Church St and North King St was deemed a 'disgrace' by those who feel the parade should have a more central path in the 'heart of the city'.

Tonie Walsh pointed out on Twitter:

'34 years ago and for most years in-between, we marched and paraded through the main streets of Dublin. Shame on @DublinCityHall and @DublinPride for shunting the parade onto the city's side streets. This is not visibility! Time for change.'

Happy Pride! 34 years ago and for most years in-between, we marched and paraded through the main streets of Dublin. Shame on @DublinCityHall and @DublinPride for shunting the parade onto the city's side streets. This is not visibility! Time for change. pic.twitter.com/jYvEER5y7U — Tonie Walsh (@tonie_walsh) June 30, 2018

Twitter user Philly McMahon echoed Tonie's sentiments, adding:

'Hear hear - despite the best efforts of the Dublin Pride organisers, the parade route is a disgrace. This must change. Pride is being hidden away in the city's corners.'



Hear hear - despite the best efforts of the Dublin Pride organisers, the parade route is a disgrace. This must change. Pride is being hidden away in the city's corners. https://t.co/gOuk87rZMI — Philly McMahon (@McMahonPhilly) June 30, 2018

Many others chimed in, calling for change.

Yes yes yes. Scuttling down the back streets in supposedly liberated Ireland is so wrong. It wasn't for this etc. Back to O'Connell St, College Green now please https://t.co/IgEHe5hWr8 — Suzy Byrne (@suzybie) June 30, 2018

It’s also incredibly inaccessible. I can’t walk this year, I’m not able for the journey without mobility aids, and I don’t know if I’d be allowed in Smithfield with them. I’m so disappointed. — CíarTÁ (@ciaragemmam) June 30, 2018

Disability advocates (like the amazing @ellenfromnowon) made this point last year and were ignored. At least with Merrion Square there was space, you could move around and sit down. Not now. — CíarTÁ (@ciaragemmam) June 30, 2018

Yes it’s a shocker! @DublinPride something needs to be done about this! O’Connell Street is the heart of Dublin and we deserve to march down it! @DubCityCouncil — 🏳️‍🌈 Lýðiá RuÞsdottir Bigley 🏳️‍🌈 (@lydiabigley) June 30, 2018

2019 the year of reclaiming O'Connell Street. — Patricia Kennedy (@Patricia_K_irl) June 30, 2018

Among the thousands marching and celebrating in the city today were Mary McAleese, and members of the Irish Defence forces who marched in uniform for the first time.

READ MORE: This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here