Dublin pub jokes they'll 'never complain about a smashed glass' again

Staff at Grogans responded to a customer pic of a smashed glass joking that they'll 'never complain' about the clean-up again.

Taking a trip down memory lane, one loyal customer shared a photo from a past visit to Grogans. However, while one might expect a smiley group pic or maybe a throwback snap from back in the day, the only photo that Ian Crust actually managed to root out was of the Grogans floor.

Describing it as "the most personable pub in Dublin", the photo in question shows the remnants of a smashed pint of Guinness strewn across the floor.

There's truly nothing worse - for drinkers or for publicans.

Follow @groganspub the most personable pub in Dublin. The only pic I have of it is this one, it shows of the floor and the pint of Guinness @Samharris123456 dropped 3 minutes after we entered the pub. They were very nice about it. pic.twitter.com/hgP8Rce3Bx — Ian Crust... 👜 (@ghosteggs) September 26, 2020

Dropped a mere three minutes after entering the pub, staff were apparently 'very nice' about the whole thing according to Ian. Responding to the tweet Grogans joked that they'll "never complain about a smashed glass again" and though that might be a bit of a lofty promise, one can hardly blame them for looking back with rose-tinted glasses - especially considering how long it's been since they were last open.

Like many other Dublin pubs, the popular South William Street spot has been shut since March. Hoping to get the go-ahead to reopen earlier this month, that was ruled out when government upgraded Dublin to Level Three on their Living with Covid plan.

Header image via Twitter/Ian Crust/Tara Furlong