Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin pub jokes they'll 'never complain about a smashed glass' again

By Sarah Finnan

September 26, 2020 at 11:45am

Share:

Staff at Grogans responded to a customer pic of a smashed glass joking that they'll 'never complain' about the clean-up again.

Taking a trip down memory lane, one loyal customer shared a photo from a past visit to Grogans. However, while one might expect a smiley group pic or maybe a throwback snap from back in the day, the only photo that Ian Crust actually managed to root out was of the Grogans floor.

Describing it as "the most personable pub in Dublin", the photo in question shows the remnants of a smashed pint of Guinness strewn across the floor.

There's truly nothing worse - for drinkers or for publicans.

Dropped a mere three minutes after entering the pub, staff were apparently 'very nice' about the whole thing according to Ian. Responding to the tweet Grogans joked that they'll "never complain about a smashed glass again" and though that might be a bit of a lofty promise, one can hardly blame them for looking back with rose-tinted glasses - especially considering how long it's been since they were last open.

Like many other Dublin pubs, the popular South William Street spot has been shut since March. Hoping to get the go-ahead to reopen earlier this month, that was ruled out when government upgraded Dublin to Level Three on their Living with Covid plan.

Header image via Twitter/Ian Crust/Tara Furlong

READ NEXT: ‘I love this town and I don’t want to go’ – Heartbreaking appeal by Dublin barber on verge of closure

Share:

Latest articles

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Here's where you'll find the best bagels in all of Dublin

A brew-tiful new coffee spot has just opened in Dublin

Cookie lovers will need to check out this new spot in Rathmines

You may also love

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Here's where you'll find the best bagels in all of Dublin

A brew-tiful new coffee spot has just opened in Dublin

Cookie lovers will need to check out this new spot in Rathmines

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.