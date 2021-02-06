Dublin pub now serving a Paul Mescal-inspired drink

Big fan of Paul Mescal? Look no further, The Fourth Corner will sort you right out with their latest drinks special - the Paul Mezcal Mule.

The man, the myth, the legend - it's about time Paul Mescal was given his own signature drink too.

Clearly thinking along the same lines, The Fourth Corner has taken it upon themselves to conjure up something worthy of a Hollywood star. Sharing a snap of their new creation, they delighted in introducing customers to the Paul Mezcal Mule.

Imploring Paul to message them back, we reckon the below is definitely enough to get his attention. It's certainly gotten ours anyway.

Sadly, the man himself is otherwise engaged - he's busy filming down under at last check - but we'll settle for the second best Mescal... or mezcal in this case.

Available for delivery from The Fourth Corner website. *Paul Mescal photo not included. Best enjoyed while watching Normal People for the millionth time, though that probably goes without saying to be fair.

Header image via Instagram/The Fourth Corner