Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin pub now serving a Paul Mescal-inspired drink

By Sarah Finnan

February 6, 2021 at 3:41pm

Share:

Big fan of Paul Mescal? Look no further, The Fourth Corner will sort you right out with their latest drinks special - the Paul Mezcal Mule. 

The man, the myth, the legend - it's about time Paul Mescal was given his own signature drink too.

Clearly thinking along the same lines, The Fourth Corner has taken it upon themselves to conjure up something worthy of a Hollywood star. Sharing a snap of their new creation, they delighted in introducing customers to the Paul Mezcal Mule.

Imploring Paul to message them back, we reckon the below is definitely enough to get his attention. It's certainly gotten ours anyway.

Sadly, the man himself is otherwise engaged - he's busy filming down under at last check - but we'll settle for the second best Mescal... or mezcal in this case.

Available for delivery from The Fourth Corner website. *Paul Mescal photo not included. Best enjoyed while watching Normal People for the millionth time, though that probably goes without saying to be fair.

Header image via Instagram/The Fourth Corner

READ NEXT: WIN: One of ten delicious Mr Kipling baking hampers worth over €100

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: The first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Dublin earlier today

Popular George's Street dairy shop to open second branch this week

Temple Bar to get a new 'high-end' whiskey emporium

Trinity College to appoint first female provost in over 400 year history

You may also love

WATCH: The first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Dublin earlier today

Popular George's Street dairy shop to open second branch this week

Temple Bar to get a new 'high-end' whiskey emporium

Trinity College to appoint first female provost in over 400 year history

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.