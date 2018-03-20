Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey

We're not doing too badly...

While some Dubliners might often dream of packing their bags and moving somewhere foreign, we might not have it so bad after all.

Consultancy firm Mercer has released its 2018 global quality of life survey and Dublin ranks fairly highly at number 34 ahead of the likes of Paris (39), Madrid (49) and Rome (57).

Our capital also came out on top in the whole of Ireland and the UK with London (41), Edinburgh (46) and Birmingham and Glasgow (joint 50) lagging behind.

Vienna came in at number one for the ninth year running, followed by Zurich, Auckland and Munich.

You can check out the full list by clicking here.

READ NEXT: This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here