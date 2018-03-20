Dublin

Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey

We're not doing too badly...

Screen Shot 2018 03 20 At 09 03 16

While some Dubliners might often dream of packing their bags and moving somewhere foreign, we might not have it so bad after all. 

Consultancy firm Mercer has released its 2018 global quality of life survey and Dublin ranks fairly highly at number 34 ahead of the likes of Paris (39), Madrid (49) and Rome (57). 

Our capital also came out on top in the whole of Ireland and the UK with London (41), Edinburgh (46) and Birmingham and Glasgow (joint 50) lagging behind. 

Vienna came in at number one for the ninth year running, followed by Zurich, Auckland and Munich. 

You can check out the full list by clicking here

READ NEXT: This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued
Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued
Here's All You Need To Know About The Irish Rugby Homecoming In Dublin Today
Here's All You Need To Know About The Irish Rugby Homecoming In Dublin Today
PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding
PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
Feature

9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin

'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
Feature

8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
Feature

23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin