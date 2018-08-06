Dublin

PICS: These Graphs Showing All Dublin Rent Prices For July/August Is Actually Disgusting

We're never going to own a house, are we...

Dublin Map Main Combined

You don't need us to tell you that the renting market the moment in Dublin is cata-fecking-strophic.

There's been stories about tens of people sleeping in the one room but paying expensive rent.

There's been tales about paying €600 to share a bed with a total stranger, the list honestly goes on.

And this post on reddit just shows that we can kiss goodbye to ever owning a house if we continue to fork out a colossal amount of money in rent.

Billbox1 shared these images:

Dublin Map 11
Dublin Map 22
Dublin Map 33

The rest of the images can be found here, absolute madness.

dublin rent dublin renting Housing Dublin Daft.ie Property.ie
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

