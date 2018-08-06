PICS: These Graphs Showing All Dublin Rent Prices For July/August Is Actually Disgusting
We're never going to own a house, are we...
You don't need us to tell you that the renting market the moment in Dublin is cata-fecking-strophic.
There's been stories about tens of people sleeping in the one room but paying expensive rent.
There's been tales about paying €600 to share a bed with a total stranger, the list honestly goes on.
And this post on reddit just shows that we can kiss goodbye to ever owning a house if we continue to fork out a colossal amount of money in rent.
Billbox1 shared these images:
The rest of the images can be found here, absolute madness.
