Dublin restaurant donating all proceeds to homeless charity this Saturday

By Sarah Finnan

October 16, 2020 at 1:07pm

A difficult time for everyone, this Dublin spot is giving back to those who most need help. Not letting 2020 ruin their charitable spirit, All Alfresco will be donating all of this Saturday's profits to homeless charity Focus Ireland.

A popular spot out in Glasthule, All Alfresco has enjoyed renewed success in recent weeks with the opening of their new outdoor café/restaurant area. Serving up teas and coffees by day, the place transforms into a heated terrace by night with food thanks to chef Kwanghi Chan of Bowls by Kwanghi fame.

Within walking distance of the Forty Foot, the place has proven to be quite well-liked with locals and owners have decided to pay their good fortune forward by vowing to donate all proceeds from this Saturday's takings to Focus Ireland.

Here's what they had to say:

"Feeling blessed and wanting to give back, we have decided that this Saturday, 17th of October, we will be donating all of our coffee proceeds to Focus Ireland.

We are very inspired by the work of Focus Ireland, and ask you all to please help us help them, by popping by for a coffee if you can. For those of you who cannot make it, we've created a page for online donations."

Working to support the city's homeless community, Focus Ireland has noted a stark increase in the demand for their services this year and so donations have never been more welcome.

Call in this Saturday or consider donating what you can to the Focus Ireland homeless charity fundraiser here.

Header image via Instagram/All Alfresco

