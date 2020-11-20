Close

Dublin restaurant encouraging locals to donate to their Direct Provision Christmas drive 

By Sarah Finnan

November 20, 2020 at 9:41am

For many people across Ireland, the festive season can be a really tough time. Often thought to be  "the most wonderful time of the year", it can also be a very challenging and stressful time - particularly for families down on their luck.

Hoping to help alleviate people's worries in any way they can, staff at one Dublin spot are encouraging others to spread the love and donate to their Direct Provision Christmas drive this year.

A message shared on the restaurant's social media explains the details:

"Hi all, we are asking for your help @klarafy who works with us in potager is organising a collection of toiletries and unwanted gifts for people living in direct provision who can not afford to buy the basics for themselves.

"If you can help please drop items off to the restaurant from this Thursday the 19th of November to Saturday the 21st and from Tuesday the 24th to Thursday the 26th. So if you are in the area we would really appreciate your support."

Organising a collection of both basic necessities as well as more 'luxury' items, donations for their Direct Provision Christmas drive can be dropped off at The Store at Potager in Skerries where the team will take care of the rest.

Header image via Instagram/Potager Skerries

