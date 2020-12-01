Dublin restaurant hosting festive artisan Christmas market all this month 

We're partial to a good Christmas market ourselves and with all eyes on supporting local vendors this year, this would be a great place to pick up some last-minute bits.

Coming to city centre restaurant Coppinger Row from tomorrow, the festive Christmas market will be up and running every Wednesday to Sunday from 12noon to 8pm.

Giving a platform to a number of different local businesses, the market will be hosted by a collective of artists, designers and makers - each with a focus on the arts - and will take place in a small gallery space beside the restaurant. Originally hoping to convert the space into a wine bar, those plans have since been put on hold for the time being.

Amongst those teaming up for the cosy off-street market, customers will find the likes of new Irish lifestyle brand HOME. Other vendors to sign up include the following:

painter Conor Bereen

painter Duda

street artist Kurb Junki

fine artist Leah Hewson

photographer Patricio Cassinoni

Centred around Irish-made products, the pop-up hopes to help Dubliners discover new products by amazing Irish artists and creatives. Naturally, no Christmas market would be complete without some drinks and nibble and there will be hot chocolate and mulled wine on offer to keep you happy as you browse.

Shoppers are advised that there will be limited numbers allowed in store at any one time in order to comply with public health guidelines.

READ NEXT: Dessert lovers need to try out this new cookie delivery service