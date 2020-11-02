Dublin restaurant launching their own take on the famous 'smash burger' this week

Putting their own spin on classic, Dublin pub 57 the Headline is launching their own version of the famous 'smash burger' this week.

A new enough arrival to these parts, Ireland's first smash burger joint only opened this September. Headed up by the same people behind Pang, the old school American style phenomenon took the city by storm with Dash Burger completely selling out their offerings in two days.

Seeing that the demand is there, owners at popular Clanbrassil Street spot 57 the Headline have decided to put their own spin on the classic, announcing that they'll launch their own signature version this week. The more smash burgers, the merrier we say.

Revealing all on social media, they even shared a juicy sneak peek at what's to come, writing:

"Well well, what do we have here. A Black Angus Smashed Burger is what we have."

Having tried srveral recipes, we'll be launching this on Wednesday on our Click and Collect menu.

Saying that they tried out several recipes before settling on this one, theirs comes served on a potato bun with tangy sauce, sticky cheese and salt/pepper to taste. Available from their click and collect menu as of this Wednesday. Hump day pick-me-up?

Header image via Twitter/57 the Headline