Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant launching their own take on the famous 'smash burger' this week

By Sarah Finnan

November 2, 2020 at 3:57pm

Share:

Putting their own spin on classic, Dublin pub 57 the Headline is launching their own version of the famous 'smash burger' this week.

A new enough arrival to these parts, Ireland's first smash burger joint only opened this September. Headed up by the same people behind Pang, the old school American style phenomenon took the city by storm with Dash Burger completely selling out their offerings in two days.

Seeing that the demand is there, owners at popular Clanbrassil Street spot 57 the Headline have decided to put their own spin on the classic, announcing that they'll launch their own signature version this week. The more smash burgers, the merrier we say.

Revealing all on social media, they even shared a juicy sneak peek at what's to come, writing:

"Well well, what do we have here. A Black Angus Smashed Burger is what we have."

Saying that they tried out several recipes before settling on this one, theirs comes served on a potato bun with tangy sauce, sticky cheese and salt/pepper to taste. Available from their click and collect menu as of this Wednesday. Hump day pick-me-up?

Header image via Twitter/57 the Headline

READ NEXT: ‘Merry Mescal’ amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

Share:

Latest articles

How to watch the US Presidential Election on Irish TV

Plans to make four city-centre areas pedestrian-only zones

These are the most Googled questions Irish people have been asking during Level 5

'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

You may also love

Plans to make four city-centre areas pedestrian-only zones

These are the most Googled questions Irish people have been asking during Level 5

'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

Dublin restaurant teases details of tasty Mex-Asian pop-up coming soon

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.