Dublin restaurant moved by generous neighbour's kindhearted gesture

Heading in to clean their shopfront of graffiti, owners at Las Tapas de Lola were moved to see that their kindhearted neighbour had already taken care of it for them.

Warned that there may have been some foul play outside their restaurant, Las Tapas de Lola co-owners Anna and Vanessa Murphy were alerted about the situation by a passing customer who tweeted to let them know that he had spotted some graffiti on their shop window.

Later resharing the tweet, the duo described it as the kind of community spirit they adore - the friendly message that is, not the graffiti.

Unable to make it into the restaurant until today, the two were not feeling very optimistic - until they arrived to see the restaurant just as the left it... completely graffiti-free.

"Had a wee cry this afternoon - rocked up to clean the graffiti off our window to find it gone @thechickenkev & the boys from @againstthegraindub had removed it (Kev was caught on camera!!)"

Describing him as the "best neighbour ever", the small gesture meant the world to the Dublin business owners, giving them a much-needed boost at a time when spirits are at an all-time low... to quote a well-known TV classic, "that's when good neighbours become good friends".

