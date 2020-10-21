Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant moved by generous neighbour's kindhearted gesture

By Sarah Finnan

October 21, 2020 at 1:28pm

Share:

Heading in to clean their shopfront of graffiti, owners at Las Tapas de Lola were moved to see that their kindhearted neighbour had already taken care of it for them. 

Warned that there may have been some foul play outside their restaurant, Las Tapas de Lola co-owners Anna and Vanessa Murphy were alerted about the situation by a passing customer who tweeted to let them know that he had spotted some graffiti on their shop window.

Later resharing the tweet, the duo described it as the kind of community spirit they adore - the friendly message that is, not the graffiti.

Unable to make it into the restaurant until today, the two were not feeling very optimistic - until they arrived to see the restaurant just as the left it... completely graffiti-free.

"Had a wee cry this afternoon - rocked up to clean the graffiti off our window to find it gone @thechickenkev & the boys from @againstthegraindub had removed it (Kev was caught on camera!!)"

Describing him as the "best neighbour ever", the small gesture meant the world to the Dublin business owners, giving them a much-needed boost at a time when spirits are at an all-time low... to quote a well-known TV classic, "that's when good neighbours become good friends".

Header image via Instagram/Las Tapas de Lola

READ NEXT: Ranelagh restaurant makes wonderful gesture to hardworking staff

Share:

Latest articles

Eight feel-good binge-watches that aren't Friends, The Office, or The Simpsons

Ranelagh restaurant makes wonderful gesture to hardworking staff

93% of LGBTI+ young people are struggling with anxiety or depression during COVID-19 pandemic

The new Assassin's Creed game will actually take players to a battle in Ireland

You may also love

Ranelagh restaurant makes wonderful gesture to hardworking staff

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Phibsboro during lockdown

Dublin restaurant to deliver free treats to local children this Halloween

Dubliners asked to light candles on Halloween night in memory of those lost to Covid

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.