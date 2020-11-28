Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant Spitalfields has made the tough decision to stay closed this festive season 

By Sarah Finnan

November 28, 2020 at 2:54pm

Share:

Not an easy decision to have to make, owners at Spitalfields said it was in their best interest to remain closed for the festive season this year. 

Sharing a number of photos from Christmases gone by in the pub, owner Declan Maxwell accompanied it with a short message confirming that they would not be reopening for the festive season this year. Explaining the decision, the caption reads:

"Tough decision to make today but @spitalfields_dublin have decided for the safety of our customers & staff to remain closed for the Christmas period. See you all in 2021 #staysafe."

Obviously disappointed by the news, customers responded with their own lovely messages of support in the comments - including author Cecelia Ahern who promised to "join the queue at the door in 2021".

Already looking ahead to next year, here's hoping it will bring better times for the Spitalfields team.

Header image via Instagram/Spitalfields Dublin 

READ NEXT: 16 of the best spots to get spiked hot drinks in Dublin this winter

Share:

Latest articles

16 of the best spots to get spiked hot drinks in Dublin this winter

The Light House Cinema is showing loads of Christmas classics this season including Home Alone and Die Hard

Dublin Airport makes heartwarming gesture to young Saoirse after inspiring Toy Show appearance 

WATCH: Mariah Carey is about to outdo herself with her new Christmas song

You may also love

16 of the best spots to get spiked hot drinks in Dublin this winter

The Light House Cinema is showing loads of Christmas classics this season including Home Alone and Die Hard

Dublin Airport makes heartwarming gesture to young Saoirse after inspiring Toy Show appearance 

Award-winning burger restaurant informs customers they won't be re-opening in December

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.