Not an easy decision to have to make, owners at Spitalfields said it was in their best interest to remain closed for the festive season this year.

Sharing a number of photos from Christmases gone by in the pub, owner Declan Maxwell accompanied it with a short message confirming that they would not be reopening for the festive season this year. Explaining the decision, the caption reads:

"Tough decision to make today but @spitalfields_dublin have decided for the safety of our customers & staff to remain closed for the Christmas period. See you all in 2021 #staysafe."

Obviously disappointed by the news, customers responded with their own lovely messages of support in the comments - including author Cecelia Ahern who promised to "join the queue at the door in 2021".

Already looking ahead to next year, here's hoping it will bring better times for the Spitalfields team.

Header image via Instagram/Spitalfields Dublin

READ NEXT: 16 of the best spots to get spiked hot drinks in Dublin this winter