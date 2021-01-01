Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant Take A Veg shares heartbreaking news with customers 

By Sarah Finnan

January 1, 2021 at 3:55pm

Share:

"We are closing down."

Owners at Take A Veg - a popular vegan restaurant on Parnell Street - have shared the sad news that they'll be closing their doors for good at the end of this month. In business just over four years, the past few months have undoubtedly been some of the most challenging to date and the team has said that they are somewhat relieved to have come to the decision.

Explaining the situation to customers, Take A Veg shared a lengthy post to Instagram which reads:

"Just like when we announced that we wouldn’t be making donuts anymore, this post it’s to announce that we won’t be serving food anymore. ⁣

"People usually don’t hear businesses owners saying that they are happy to close, but we are, we are happy and relieved to close Take a Veg service. ⁣

"Overworking is overrated, and our mental and physical health are more important than working almost 24/7. ⁣

"We will let you know at some point Take a Veg’s new path, but for now, we will focus on the last month of Deliveries (through Deliveroo) and takeaway/collections.

"Do not unfollow us on Instagram or Facebook, as we will keep using social media to keep everyone updated. And if you haven’t already, go follow us on our other venture @its_a__trap_⁣.

We appreciate the support we had during these years, MUCHAS GRACIAS!⁣"

Sad to see you go, guys.

Header image via Instagram/Take A Veg

READ NEXT: Laura Whitmore shares beautiful unseen photo from her wedding to Iain Stirling 

Share:

Latest articles

Nine feel-good series to binge watch on Netflix this week

WATCH: Irish singer gives stunning New Year's performance of The Parting Glass

CMO outlines measures needed to end Level 5 

PICS: This photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make

You may also love

PICS: This photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make

Good News Story: Young Dublin lad special 'Thank You' to neighbours

These are Lovin Dublin's most-liked Instagram posts of 2020!

Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant to launch "virtual experience" in January

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.