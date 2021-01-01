"We are closing down."

Owners at Take A Veg - a popular vegan restaurant on Parnell Street - have shared the sad news that they'll be closing their doors for good at the end of this month. In business just over four years, the past few months have undoubtedly been some of the most challenging to date and the team has said that they are somewhat relieved to have come to the decision.

Explaining the situation to customers, Take A Veg shared a lengthy post to Instagram which reads:

"Just like when we announced that we wouldn’t be making donuts anymore, this post it’s to announce that we won’t be serving food anymore. ⁣

"People usually don’t hear businesses owners saying that they are happy to close, but we are, we are happy and relieved to close Take a Veg service. ⁣

"Overworking is overrated, and our mental and physical health are more important than working almost 24/7. ⁣

⁣

"We will let you know at some point Take a Veg’s new path, but for now, we will focus on the last month of Deliveries (through Deliveroo) and takeaway/collections.

⁣

"Do not unfollow us on Instagram or Facebook, as we will keep using social media to keep everyone updated. And if you haven’t already, go follow us on our other venture @its_a__trap_⁣.

⁣

We appreciate the support we had during these years, MUCHAS GRACIAS!⁣"

Sad to see you go, guys.

Header image via Instagram/Take A Veg

