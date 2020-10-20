Dublin restaurant to deliver free treats to local children this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and while celebrations may be a little different this year, that doesn't mean they have to be any less fun.

Vowing to make sure the children of Dublin 7 are not without treats this October 31st, staff at Vegan Sandwich Co will take to their 'spook-mobile' to do some free doorstep deliveries this Oíche Shamhna. Explaining the idea over on Instagram, here's what they had to say:

"Spooky season is very much upon us and to celebrate we just got a butt load of jellies delivered to the shop.

We know how difficult it is for kids to not be able to trick or treat this year so we wanted to bring some of the treats to the community (No tricks though, they're too scary!). This is our way of saying thanks for all the support we have received from the area.

On 31st October, we will be booting up the Vegan Sandwich Co spook-mobile and doing some free doorstep deliveries to the children of Dublin 7. Just fill out your details in the Halloween section of our website and we will deliver a lil pot of vegan jellies to your door for free for each child in the household between 5pm and 8pm on the 31st October."

They'll also have pots of jellies on salle in-store for bigger kids who don't quite fit the criteria anymore.

Header image via Instagram/Vegan Sandwich Co

