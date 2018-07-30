Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Store Forced To Close After Arson Attack

The scary hit took place while staff and customers were inside.

Closed Sign

Gardaí are currently trying to find two young criminals who started an arson attack at a North Dublin shop while staff and customers were inside.

The attack took place on Saturday morning in Santry at a Spar shop on the Shanowen Road.

As a result, the shop has been closed for a number of day because of the damage done to the building.

The two men walked into the store holding two cans of petrol before pouring it on the floor and setting it alight.

A source told the Herald on Monday that the people inside were "hugely fortunate" to come out alive or with no serious injuries.

"The two suspects emptied cans of petrol at the entrance to the store, it could have been a grave situation if people became trapped inside the premises.

"A definitive motive for the arson attack has not been established, and efforts are continuing to identify the two individuals involved. Somehow there were no injuries, which is hugely fortunate given the deliberate manner in which this was carried out."

Investigations are ongoing.

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Shopping Store Spar Santry gardai
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PIC: This Dublin Store Forced To Close After Arson Attack
PIC: This Dublin Store Forced To Close After Arson Attack
A Big Change Is Coming To This Famous Store On Grafton Street
A Big Change Is Coming To This Famous Store On Grafton Street
PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral
PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral
VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off
VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off
CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month
CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
A Big Change Is Coming To This Famous Store On Grafton Street
Dublin

A Big Change Is Coming To This Famous Store On Grafton Street
This Move Could Mean Love Island Winners Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Show
Entertainment

This Move Could Mean Love Island Winners Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Show
We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em
Sponsored

We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em
Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
Sponsored

Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group