PIC: This Dublin Store Forced To Close After Arson Attack

The scary hit took place while staff and customers were inside.

Gardaí are currently trying to find two young criminals who started an arson attack at a North Dublin shop while staff and customers were inside.

The attack took place on Saturday morning in Santry at a Spar shop on the Shanowen Road.

As a result, the shop has been closed for a number of day because of the damage done to the building.

The two men walked into the store holding two cans of petrol before pouring it on the floor and setting it alight.

3 fire engines & an ambulance were called to a shop fire in #Santry this morning. Staff did the right thing & were able to escape through the clear fire exit, we can't stress the importance of keeping these obstacle free. Finglas & P'boro stns attended #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lzildZvQ7v — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 28, 2018

A source told the Herald on Monday that the people inside were "hugely fortunate" to come out alive or with no serious injuries.

"The two suspects emptied cans of petrol at the entrance to the store, it could have been a grave situation if people became trapped inside the premises.

"A definitive motive for the arson attack has not been established, and efforts are continuing to identify the two individuals involved. Somehow there were no injuries, which is hugely fortunate given the deliberate manner in which this was carried out."

Investigations are ongoing.

