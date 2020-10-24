Dublin shop now selling special nursing home gift boxes for loved ones

Dublin shop The Kind has just launched a new nursing home gift box, created exclusively with care home residents in mind.

Being away from friends and family is incredibly tough, especially given current circumstances when sometimes a hug from a loved one is all you need to see you through.

Hoping to help make things a little easier, zero waste lifestyle store The Kind has just launched a new nursing home gift box that would be the perfect way to show someone you're thinking of them.

Curated with care home residents in mind, each one comes packed with €60 worth of Irish products - including chocolate, calming essential oils, soap, and a bath pouffe. And The Kind business owner Sheelin Conlon will even add in a handwritten note should you so please.

A very thoughtful gift as the days get colder and darker.

Also doing their bit to spread the love, An Post has just launched a free delivery service to and from nursing homes so postage won't cost you a thing. Part of their community focus initiative, other services offered include a newspaper delivery service, free mail collection, personal check-ins, discounted parcel delivery for SME's and dedicated arrangements for DEASP payments.

Header image via Instagram/The Kind