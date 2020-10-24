Dublin shop now selling special nursing home gift boxes for loved ones

Dublin shop The Kind has just launched a new nursing home gift box, created exclusively with care home residents in mind.
Being away from friends and family is incredibly tough, especially given current circumstances when sometimes a hug from a loved one is all you need to see you through.
Hoping to help make things a little easier, zero waste lifestyle store The Kind has just launched a new nursing home gift box that would be the perfect way to show someone you're thinking of them.
Curated with care home residents in mind, each one comes packed with €60 worth of Irish products - including chocolate, calming essential oils, soap, and a bath pouffe. And The Kind business owner Sheelin Conlon will even add in a handwritten note should you so please.
THE KIND GIFT BOX FOR NURSING HOMES 🥰 I’m so excited to be launching this special gift box exclusively for those in care homes. Postage is FREE and the gift box is filled with gorgeous Irish products worth €60 but offering a special price for this of €40. • Bean & Goose Comfort Collection chocolates • Calm Balm from Bodhi Blends • Essential Oil Rollerball from Kotanical • Lemon & Mandarin Uplifting Soap from Three Hills • Bamboo Bath pouf from Terra Verde PLEASE USE "FREEPOST" to deduct shipping when checking out This gift box is part sent via AnPost's FREEPOST initiative helping you staying connected with loved ones. Packages will be sent out every Friday. If you'd like to include a hand written note please add this when you're checking out. Please note that these cannot be tracked as they are sent freepost.
A very thoughtful gift as the days get colder and darker.
Also doing their bit to spread the love, An Post has just launched a free delivery service to and from nursing homes so postage won't cost you a thing. Part of their community focus initiative, other services offered include a newspaper delivery service, free mail collection, personal check-ins, discounted parcel delivery for SME's and dedicated arrangements for DEASP payments.
Header image via Instagram/The Kind