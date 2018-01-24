Dublin

Dublin Sisters Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018

They are expected to make A LOT of money at such a young age

Ailbhe Keane (25) and her sister Izzy Keane (20) are co-founders of Izzy Wheels and have been included on Forbes '30 Under 30' list.

Forbes explains that: Ailbhe was inspired to start Izzy Wheels by her younger sister, Izzy, who has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. 

"Launched in 2016, Izzy Wheels sells stylish, playful wheel covers for wheelchair users. The Dublin-based startup donates a percentage of sales from its designer collaboration collections to Irish disability charities."

The pair featured on The Late Late Show at the start of January and told Ryan Tubridy about what they have done to help break down the barriers for Izzy and other wheelchair users here in Ireland and further a field. 

They fall into the Retail and Ecommerce category but there is also two other Irish additions on the list. 

Shane Curran (17) founder of qCrypt and Simon Phelan (28), founder and chief executive of Hometree, are listed in the technology and industry category respectively. 

You can find the full list of "young disrupters" - as described by Forbes - here where around 300 people are listed across 10 categories, including entertainment, finance and technology.

Congratulations to all the Irish people on the list.

