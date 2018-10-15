Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way

You probably woke up feeling fairly miserable this morning thanks to the chilly weather - and sadly it looks like it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

The temperatures in Dublin are expected to drop as low as 1°C on Wednesday night so there’s an icy week on the way.

But it’s not all bad news – it’s expected to get a lot warmer as the week goes on with temperatures as high as 18°C on Saturday.

A Met Éireann forecaster said, "Cloudy and windy during Tuesday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, occasionally persistent in the afternoon. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

"A few showers but mainly dry and bright for Wednesday. Highs of 11 or 12°C in light westerly breezes. Clear and rather cold overnight with lows of 1 to 3°C and a fairly widespread grass frost. Fog forming around dawn."

They added, "Weekend mostly dry, highs Saturday 15 to 18°C, Sunday 14 to 16°C."

Thankfully it doesn't look like the winter weather is here to stay just yet...

