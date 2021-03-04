Dublin one of three host cities that could be cut from Euro 2020

Dublin faces losing out on hosting duties for this summer's European Championships, along with Glasgow and Bilbao, according to reports.

The Irish capital is one of 12 cities across the continent that were set to host games at Euro 2020 last year before the tournament was pushed back to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's now thought that the three aforementioned cities are the most at risk if UEFA decides to cut down on host cities and make Euro 2020 a more geographically compact competition.

The Irish Independent reports that the FAI is "up against it" when it comes to hosting four games at the Aviva Stadium as planned, with concerns over the Covid-19 situation in Ireland, Scotland and Spain potentially seeing the countries stripped of their hosting duties. A "dramatic improvement in the Covid case numbers and vaccination picture" would be required, the publication states.

A final decision on how the tournament will be hosted is expected in April. Euro 2020 is due to take place from June 11 until July 11.

READ NEXT: Varadkar advises city and town councils to prepare for an "outdoor summer"