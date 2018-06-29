Greater Dublin Area Banned From Using Hosepipes From Monday According To Irish Water

Here's what you can and can't do with your water from next week.

Irish Water has just announced that the greater Dublin Area will have a hosepipe ban from Monday onwards.

It falls under the Water Services Act from 2007.

This comes after Irish Water said it was taking necessary steps to help conserve water during this extremely good weather.

The conservation could last as far as the end of July but will constantly be reviewed and could last less or be extended past the July 31 mark.

You cannot:

Water your garden with a hosepipe

Clean your car, boat or any vehicle with a hosepipe

Fill a swimming/paddling pool/pond/fountain with a hosepipe

You could face a €125 fine if caught.

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here