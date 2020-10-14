Dublin Zoo is looking for Christmas elves to join their team

Feeling festive? It might be a little early to mention the big C (Christmas that is), but Dublin Zoo have put a call out for some elves so I guess we're going to have to go there.

Taking to Twitter to say that they're on the hunt for some enthusiastic elves to join the team, they're looking for people who are "passionate about Christmas" to be a part of an unforgettable winter wonderland experience in the run up to December 25th.

Are you passionate about Christmas, are cheerful and love to sing?



We are looking for some enthusiastic elves to help create an unforgettable Christmas experience for the families who visit Dublin Zoo’s Christmas Experience. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Ah4r5RagL4 — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) October 14, 2020

Here's what the job spec says:

"Christmas is coming to Dublin Zoo this year and Dublin Zoo is looking for cheerful and enthusiastic elves, who love to sing to help create an unforgettable Christmas experience for the families who visit.

All elves will be passionate about Christmas and should have the ability to connect with children. They will be willing to work hard and have fun at the same time, while working as part of an exciting team."

Kicking off in mid-November, applicants must have full availability to work both evenings and weekends up to and including December 23rd.

Interested? If the answer is a resounding 'yes' then make sure to get them email applications in no later than 5pm on November 2nd. Full details here.

Header image via Shutterstock/Santa's Grotto

