Dublin Zoo needs name suggestions for one of their furry residents

By Sarah Finnan

February 24, 2021 at 12:18pm

Already over six months old, the little guy was born to parents Cahaya and Luca back in early August last year.

Dublin Zoo is in need of a helping hand this morning. Announcing the arrival of an endangered siamang gibbon living in the orangutan rainforest, the little tyke is still without a name... which is where you all come in.

Asking the public to put forward their best suggestions, zookeepers have raised the stakes and will give a family day pass to the winning choice. So, make sure to have a good long think about it first if you really want to impress.

 

A primate and the largest of the gibbon species, siamang gibbons are black-furred apes easily recognisable by their very long arms which are much longer than their legs. Also the only gibbons with both opposable thumbs and toes, they can weigh up to 12kg and have large throat pouches which allow them to vocalise and sing.

An endangered species on the IUCN Red List, Dublin Zoo is part of the European breeding programme which aims to protect the species.

Calling for people to get their entries in before the end of March, zoo staff are asking for names with Asian origin so be sure to do your research!

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Zoo 

