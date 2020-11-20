Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Zoo staff blown away by huge response as fundraiser surpasses €1.7million mark

By Sarah Finnan

November 20, 2020 at 11:19am

Share:

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Staff have been blown away by the outpouring of love for Dublin Zoo since launching their fundraising campaign during the week. 

Rocked by the news that Dublin Zoo could face permanent closure without immediate help, Irish people across the country have snapped into action - managing to raise a whopping €1.7million for the Save Dublin Zoo campaign so far.

Only launched on Wednesday morning, the initial aim was to raise enough money to cover the €500,000 monthly costs needed to care for the animals. Going above and beyond to ensure the zoo received the urgent help it needed, donations quickly surpassed the initial goal with the campaign reaching the €1million mark within a 24 hour period.

Thanking the public for their support thus far, donations have continued to roll in with Dublin Zoo staff now confirming that the fund has amassed over €1.7million at last count last night.

Hugely moved by people's generosity, a message shared on social media reads:

"We turtley cannot believe it – we’ve just hit 1.7 million euro!

"Thank you so, so much everyone for your kind donations, animal adoptions and buying our limited edition #SaveDublinZoo hoodie – it is more than we could ever have expected.

"By supporting us, you are helping Save Dublin Zoo and protecting the incredible wildlife that live here – which makes you a ZOO-perstar!

"This is a phenomenal start for us, but we’re not there yet - please keep spreading the word and sharing our message!"

Saying that they absolutely could not have done this without the nation's help, it's a testament to just how loved Dublin Zoo is by the Irish public - even making headlines over in NYC, it's fair to say that there is a whole lotta grá for the place.

READ NEXT: Cineworld responds to rumours of permanent closure of Dublin branch

Share:

Latest articles

Fancy secretly sending chocolate to someone you love this Christmas? We've got hampers...

These are the seven best movies on TV tonight

Cineworld responds to rumours of permanent closure of Dublin branch

Tadhg Fleming creates new TikTok dance to give followers the chance to win an unreal new Huawei phone

You may also love

Cineworld responds to rumours of permanent closure of Dublin branch

Dublin restaurant encouraging locals to donate to their Direct Provision Christmas drive 

The New York Times has run a piece on the 'Save Dublin Zoo' appeal  

Dublin Zoo issue heartfelt message after donations pass €1,000,000

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.