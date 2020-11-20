Dublin Zoo staff blown away by huge response as fundraiser surpasses €1.7million mark

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Staff have been blown away by the outpouring of love for Dublin Zoo since launching their fundraising campaign during the week.

Rocked by the news that Dublin Zoo could face permanent closure without immediate help, Irish people across the country have snapped into action - managing to raise a whopping €1.7million for the Save Dublin Zoo campaign so far.

Only launched on Wednesday morning, the initial aim was to raise enough money to cover the €500,000 monthly costs needed to care for the animals. Going above and beyond to ensure the zoo received the urgent help it needed, donations quickly surpassed the initial goal with the campaign reaching the €1million mark within a 24 hour period.

Thanking the public for their support thus far, donations have continued to roll in with Dublin Zoo staff now confirming that the fund has amassed over €1.7million at last count last night.

Hugely moved by people's generosity, a message shared on social media reads:

"We turtley cannot believe it – we’ve just hit 1.7 million euro!

"Thank you so, so much everyone for your kind donations, animal adoptions and buying our limited edition #SaveDublinZoo hoodie – it is more than we could ever have expected.

"By supporting us, you are helping Save Dublin Zoo and protecting the incredible wildlife that live here – which makes you a ZOO-perstar!

"This is a phenomenal start for us, but we’re not there yet - please keep spreading the word and sharing our message!"

Saying that they absolutely could not have done this without the nation's help, it's a testament to just how loved Dublin Zoo is by the Irish public - even making headlines over in NYC, it's fair to say that there is a whole lotta grá for the place.

