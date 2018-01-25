Inquest Hears That Dubliner Died After Apparent One Punch Attack Due To Traumatic Brain Injury

It shows just how deadly one punch can be.

The Irish Sun is reporting that Dubliner, Luke O’Reilly from Kiltipper Close in Tallaght who was allegedly in a one punch incident on Halloween night, died as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

He passed away in hospital almost two weeks after the altercation.

The 20-year-old died due to lack of oxygen to the brain, Dublin Coroner's Court heard on Thursday.

One person has been arrested and charged in relation to his death.

The vicious assault took place on November 1st at 3am and the young accountancy student was found on the Old Blessington Rd, Tallaght with serious head injuries that morning.



He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but was then moved to Beaumont where he passed away.