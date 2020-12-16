Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dubliners asked to answer 10 key questions on how to develop the city by 2028

By James Fenton

December 16, 2020 at 12:00pm

Share:

Dublin City Council have opened public consultation for the Dublin City Development Plan 2022 - 2028.

Public consultation on the plan consists of 10 key themes, issues and challenges and citizens of Dublin are now invited to offer their views on a plan that will shape the capital over the coming years. A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said that "this engagement forms a key part in the drafting of this plan to ensure that it reflects a shared vision, guiding future development for the benefit of the city and all its citizens."

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu added that she is "asking everyone to take part in this consultation process so that your views can be heard and incorporated, resulting in the best plan possible for all of us who call Dublin City home. A submission does not need to be a long report, it can simply be a comment on what you love about the city, or ideas on how it can be improved in the future."

The 10 key themes, issues and challenges to be considered are as follows:

  1. Shaping the City - How should the city grow?
  2. Climate Action - How should we protect the city’s natural environment and promote a low carbon society?
  3. Quality Housing and Sustainable Neighbourhoods - How do we improve our neighbourhoods?
  4. The City Economy - How do we support economic growth and spread the benefits across the whole community?
  5. The City, Urban Villages and Retail - How can we support shops and markets in the city?
  6. Sustainable Movement and Transport - How do we encourage more people to use public transport, walk and cycle?
  7. Green Infrastructure, Open Space, Recreation and Natural Heritage - How should the city facilitate the growing need for sporting and recreational uses?
  8. Built Heritage and Archaeology - How can Dublin’s archaeology and important older buildings be best promoted and protected?
  9. Culture - How can we support new cultural spaces in the city?
  10. Sustainable Environmental Infrastructure and Flood Risk - How can we support new technologies for clean energy and high quality digital connectivity?

Owen Keegan, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council commented that "this is a time of unprecedented and complex challenges for the City, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and climate change. We have now an opportunity to respond to these challenges, to build on the success of the significant investment and regeneration seen in the City over the life of the last development plan."

Submissions or observations can be made via this link. The public consultation period is open until 4.30pm on February 22, 2021.

READ NEXT: Hen's Teeth is hosting a special Christmas feast this weekend

 

Share:

Latest articles

Daisy Edgar-Jones shares special shout out to Dublin GAA club

Guinness has just launched a sustainable new brew made from leftover bread

Laura Whitmore responds to reports that she married Iain Stirling in Dublin last month

WATCH: This video of an Irish Rail driver being proposed to will hit you right in the feels

You may also love

Daisy Edgar-Jones shares special shout out to Dublin GAA club

Guinness has just launched a sustainable new brew made from leftover bread

WATCH: This video of an Irish Rail driver being proposed to will hit you right in the feels

A brand new Disney musical is coming to Dublin in 2021

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.