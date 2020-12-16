Dubliners asked to answer 10 key questions on how to develop the city by 2028

Dublin City Council have opened public consultation for the Dublin City Development Plan 2022 - 2028.

Public consultation on the plan consists of 10 key themes, issues and challenges and citizens of Dublin are now invited to offer their views on a plan that will shape the capital over the coming years. A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said that "this engagement forms a key part in the drafting of this plan to ensure that it reflects a shared vision, guiding future development for the benefit of the city and all its citizens."

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu added that she is "asking everyone to take part in this consultation process so that your views can be heard and incorporated, resulting in the best plan possible for all of us who call Dublin City home. A submission does not need to be a long report, it can simply be a comment on what you love about the city, or ideas on how it can be improved in the future."

The 10 key themes, issues and challenges to be considered are as follows:

Shaping the City - How should the city grow? Climate Action - How should we protect the city’s natural environment and promote a low carbon society? Quality Housing and Sustainable Neighbourhoods - How do we improve our neighbourhoods? The City Economy - How do we support economic growth and spread the benefits across the whole community? The City, Urban Villages and Retail - How can we support shops and markets in the city? Sustainable Movement and Transport - How do we encourage more people to use public transport, walk and cycle? Green Infrastructure, Open Space, Recreation and Natural Heritage - How should the city facilitate the growing need for sporting and recreational uses? Built Heritage and Archaeology - How can Dublin’s archaeology and important older buildings be best promoted and protected? Culture - How can we support new cultural spaces in the city? Sustainable Environmental Infrastructure and Flood Risk - How can we support new technologies for clean energy and high quality digital connectivity?

Owen Keegan, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council commented that "this is a time of unprecedented and complex challenges for the City, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and climate change. We have now an opportunity to respond to these challenges, to build on the success of the significant investment and regeneration seen in the City over the life of the last development plan."

Submissions or observations can be made via this link. The public consultation period is open until 4.30pm on February 22, 2021.

