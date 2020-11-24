Close

Dublin's most Christmassy pub has just opened an equally festive boutique market

By Sarah Finnan

November 24, 2020 at 11:27am

Famous for its seasonal decorations, the Hole in the Wall is widely considered to be Dublin's most Christmassy pub - or one of them at least. Up there with the likes of Strawberry Hall and The Ginger Man, getting the place kitted out for Chrimbo is usually a very lengthy process that involves plenty of tinsel and several boughs of holly.

Determined to continue on with the annual tradition, this year is no different and while patrons may not be able to sit inside and bask in the merriment, the new boutique market will definitely suffice as a festive, 2020 friendly replacement.

Sharing a look at the swanky setup, it's every bit as impressive as you'd expect. Don't believe me? See below.

How dare you doubt me?! Ready and open for business, Dublin's most Christmassy pub is also offering a handy click 'n collect service for food and essentials so you'll never be without.

Don't say it, don't say it, don't say it... Merry Christmas ya filthy animals. Sorry, couldn't help myself.

