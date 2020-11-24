Dublin's newest pop-up bakery has opened at The Fumbally Stables

Baked goods will always hold a special place in my heart and hearing that a new pop-up bakery has opened just around the corner from my humble abode is very welcome news. Will I spend all my money there? Probably, but life is for living and pastries are for eating, so no harm no foul.

Open as of Monday this week, Mona Mie is the newest addition to Dublin 8. To be found at The Fumbally Stables, it's headed up by María Rodriquez and Daniela Carnevali - two friends who met while working in France and have dreamed of opening their own place ever since.

Telling me about the inspiration behind the project, Dani said:

"We decided to open Mona Mie because the opportunity presented itself! One day I was talking to Aisling from the Fumbally and she mentioned that she wanted to put the stables space to use since most of the events and activities that would normally take place had to stop due to Covid-19.

"That's how we had the idea to do a pop-up at the stables and Mona Mie was born. We wanted to bring a little bit of who we are through our offering, so we do both French and Venezuelan treats and we source our delicious coffee from Farmhand Coffee."

Adding that they are both "super excited" about the pop-up, Dani said it's all the more special given how challenging the past few months have been for everyone.

Serving up delicious French bakes with a Venezuelan twist, you'll find the new pop-up Bakery at The Stables every Monday.

Header image via Instagram/Mona Mie