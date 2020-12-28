Dublin's top 10 new openings of 2020

Wondering what some of the best new openings of 2020 are? We've rounded up some of our top picks below.

2020 - a year the world will never forget, however much some of us would like to.

This year has taught us a lot and though it certainly seemed as though it was all bad news all the time, there were little snippets of positivity that helped us through. Watching the hospitality industry pivot and adapt to the times is arguably one of the most impressive things to have come out of all of this and several new places even managed to pop their heads up amidst it all.

Below you'll find 10 of the best new openings of 2020.

10. Toons Bridge Dairy

Heaven is a place on Earth and you'll find it on George's Street. Kitted out with a small cheese counter and cured meat section, they also have all manner of other delicious eats including olives, cannolis and some of Dublin's finest cheese toasties.

9. Dash Burger

Ireland's first 'smash burger' joint, Dash Burger opened their doors back in September... and sold out almost immediately. Check out our video below for ultimate food porn.

8. Anti Social

A quirky new dive bar, Anti Social first opened its doors in February of this year. Based on 101 Francis Street, they have killer toasties and espresso martinis on tap. What more could you want?!

7. Baste

A relatively new addition to Dublin 8, Baste only opened the doors at its now home in Portobello this past summer. Converting a disused car lot into an open-air barbecue restaurant, they've also just added a lovely little wine bar to the front of the venue.

6. Soup

Already with one venue in Dun Laoghaire, northsiders can now join in the fun with Soup Two out in Stoneybatter. Open as of earlier this month, they're a self-described ramen, café and cocktail bar.

5. Salty Buoy

One of many new food trucks to be doing the rounds in Dublin, the Salty Buoy is headed up by Niall Sabongi - the face behind other popular Dublin spots such as Klaw. Serving up everything from lobster rolls to shucked oysters, crab and fresh fried fish.

4. Sprezzatura

Sprezzatura was one of the hottest openings of 2019 and having just opened their second restaurant in Rathmines, it looks like they're vying for people to say the same of them again this year.

3. Hush

Another new Rathmines spot, Hush has a selection of serious sambos and delish burgers - not to mention Hot Chip cookies. How could you resist?

2. Medialuna

One of Dublin's only dedicated artisan croissanteries, Medialuna can be found at Cloud Picker café on Pearse Street two days a week. Sweet or savoury, whatever you fancy they're likely to have it.

1. Amy Austin

Top spot goes to this dotey little wine bar on Drury Street. The latest venture by John Farrell - the man behind Dilllingers, the Butcher Grill and 777 on George's Street - Amy Austin is its name and small plates and wine is its game. Casual and relaxed, grab a seat by the window for the ultimate people-watching perch.

Opening a restaurant is always an impressive feat... opening a restaurant in 2020 all the more so. Make it your mission to visit your fave spots and show them some love in the new year (as soon as it's safe to do so, of course).

READ NEXT: Five dishes we are dying to get for takeaway next week