Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dun Laoghaire business donating all proceeds from today's coffee sales to mental health charity

By Sarah Finnan

September 27, 2020 at 1:00pm

Share:

Lulabelle Flowers is celebrating the launch of their brand-new coffee bar today - in business as of this morning. A gorge little flower shop to be found at 31 George's Street in Dun Laoghaire, they've added a little nook for customers to pick up a coffee while they decide which plant baby to add to their collection next.

Kicking things off as of 10am this morning, owner Betty Stuart decided to mark the occasion by donating all proceeds from today's coffee sales to Aware. Chatting to followers, Betty explained why they settled on the mental health charity.

"This whole lockdown, this whole business, has been just super hard on everybody and it's a charity that we'd really like to give a little bit of support to. So, if you'd like to support too and if you'd like a coffee, come on down and buy a coffee and all of the money on Sunday is going to go to Aware."

Offering a free support system to people suffering from depression, bipolar disorder and mood-related conditions, the charity has been a godsend for people struggling to cope with the effects of the past few months. Definitely worth supporting if you can.

Lulabelle's will be serving up steaming hot cuppas until 3pm this afternoon.

Header image via Instagram/Lulabelle Flowers

READ NEXT: This artisan croissant brunch box is top of our weekend wishlist 

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations officially cancelled this year

This artisan croissant brunch box is top of our weekend wishlist 

Mixed online reactions to video showing people out and about on South William Street this weekend

You can order afternoon tea to enjoy at home from this Dublin café

You may also love

Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations officially cancelled this year

This artisan croissant brunch box is top of our weekend wishlist 

Mixed online reactions to video showing people out and about on South William Street this weekend

You can order afternoon tea to enjoy at home from this Dublin café

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.