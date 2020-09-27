Dun Laoghaire business donating all proceeds from today's coffee sales to mental health charity

Lulabelle Flowers is celebrating the launch of their brand-new coffee bar today - in business as of this morning. A gorge little flower shop to be found at 31 George's Street in Dun Laoghaire, they've added a little nook for customers to pick up a coffee while they decide which plant baby to add to their collection next.
Kicking things off as of 10am this morning, owner Betty Stuart decided to mark the occasion by donating all proceeds from today's coffee sales to Aware. Chatting to followers, Betty explained why they settled on the mental health charity.
"This whole lockdown, this whole business, has been just super hard on everybody and it's a charity that we'd really like to give a little bit of support to. So, if you'd like to support too and if you'd like a coffee, come on down and buy a coffee and all of the money on Sunday is going to go to Aware."
* NEWS FLASH * Our coffee bar launches this Sunday at 10 in-store. All proceeds from our coffee sales on Sunday will be donated to Aware so, if you love great coffee and you want to support an amazing charity then pop down and do both with us from 10 am this Sunday. x, B P. S. Tell all yer buddies! @celestial_shuv @roastedbrown @awareireland @mellissarosemcanaspie @dunlaoghairetown #dunlaoghaire #dunlaoghaireflorist #dunlaoghairemarket #dunlaoghairepier #dublin #dublinflorist #monkstown #blackrock #sandycove #glasthule #coffee
Offering a free support system to people suffering from depression, bipolar disorder and mood-related conditions, the charity has been a godsend for people struggling to cope with the effects of the past few months. Definitely worth supporting if you can.
Lulabelle's will be serving up steaming hot cuppas until 3pm this afternoon.
Header image via Instagram/Lulabelle Flowers