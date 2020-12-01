Dundrum Town Centre is hosting several festive pop-ups this year

Reopening their doors to the public earlier this morning, Dundrum Town Centre has said that their number one priority is ensuring the safety of its retailers, staff and customers - all while providing a memorable Christmas experience.

Back open as of today, Dundrum Town Centre will be operating in accordance with new public health guidelines.

Announcing the inspiration behind their annual outdoor Christmas experience, organisers have revealed that the 2020 offering centres on all things NYC with 'Welcome to New York' taking pride of place as this year's theme.

Featuring an incredible miniature scale model of the city, shoppers can walk through the state-of-the-art model Manhattan where they'll be able to spot some of New York's most iconic buildings - from the Empire State Building to the One World Trade Centre, Times Square, Saks Fifth Avenue and more.

Other festive features to be found at the centre this year include the newly refurbished Pembroke Square, which staff have transformed into a fiercely festive winter wonderland. There, customers will find a very 'grammable giant Christmas bauble and a giant Ferris Wheel - both providing for many a photo op in the run-up to Christmas. A portion of the proceeds from Ferris Wheel ticket sales will go to Ireland’s Children’s Hospice the LauraLynn Foundation.

Pembroke Square will also be home to several Peter Rabbit-themed Christmas window displays and three market stalls, each offering a mixture of snacks and crafts from local Irish brands.

Amongst those showcasing their wares, you'll find the following:

Dunne & Crescenzi - mulled wine, bread, oils and foodie gift sets f

Nock Nock Café - vegan-friendly baked goods/craft products

Alphabet Jigsaw - handcrafted wooden children's puzzles

Krispy Kreme will also be onsite for the foreseeable, selling coffee and donuts from an NYC-style rocket truck at Pembroke Square while inside, Brown Thomas will host a pop-up click & collect store on Level 2 (near the GAP store).

Shoppers can find more info on individual store opening hours, safety measures and the centre's ‘Crowd Checker’ feature (allows customers to see how busy the centre is in real-time) over on their website.

