These Are The Best Early Birds In Each Postcode In Dublin

The early bird no longer catches just the worm, oh no. The early bird gets the tastiest meals at a fantastic price also.

Who doesn't love eating out but tackling into a full 3-course a couple of nights a week can be expensive.

There is a solution to this which means you can still enjoy your outings for food at while still maintaining a healthy bank balance.

Having a knowledge of a place's early-bird or pre-theatre menus in Dublin is a must and we're going to take you through some of our favourites in each postcode around the capital.

We loved to proved wrong, however, so if you disagree with something on the list or feel we've excluded a vital spot in Dublin, please let us know in the comments.

Dublin 1 - The Larder

8 Parliament Street

The people come here for their lamb burgers but they stay for their mad selection of craft beers.

Early bird - Two courses at €19.95 or Three courses €23.95. First Four Starters & First Four Main Courses

You can find the menu here and more information on The Larder can be found here.

Dublin 2 - Pichet

14-15 Trinity St

Pichet is the perfect place to head if you want to look the business but are on a tight budget. Perfect for a cheap romantic meal that looks anything but. Their Chicken Breast and Cheesecake will have you in a food coma that you won't want to come out of.

READ MORE: This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date

Early Bird - 1 course at €16, 2 courses at €22 or 3 courses at €28. Latest reservation times for EB are Sun-Wed 6:30 (all orders must be in by 6:45pm) and Thu-Sat 6:15 (all order must be in by 6:30pm).

You can find the full menu here and more information on Pichet can be found here.

A post shared by Pichet (@pichetdublin) on Jul 8, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

Dublin 3 - Kinara Kitchen

318 Clontarf Road

We could have chalked this into the D6 section as it also has a place in Ranelagh but it deserve its place just as much in D3.

This place is home to some of Dublin's best Pakistani food which is full of flavour.

We're all about the prawns and the Beef Bhuna but the menu is so yummy, we'll let you decide for yourself what you want.

Early Bird - Available Friday And Saturday From 4pm With Last Orders Taken At 6.30pm. 2 Courses at €26.50.

You can find more information on Kinara Kitchen here.

Dublin 4 - The French Paradox

53 Shelbourne Road

This French spot is an ideal place for those who want the Early Bird experience while also sipping away on the finest of wines that the capital has to offer.

You can buy wine from their shop or choose from over 60 of their extensive selection of wines by the glass.



They have a tapas menu if you're in a hurry too but this is one place that you'll be in no rush out of.

Early Bird - 1 course at €16.95 or 2 courses at €21.95. 6pm-9:30pm.

READ MORE: 11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night



You can find the menu here.

Dublin 5 - Mc Hugh’s Wine & Dine

59 St Assans park, Raheny

A modern spot to dine in but one with a wide selection of choice from soup, salad and wings for starters to fish, curry, duck or burgers for main. And with such a good price on the 3 courses, it would be rude not to have at the desserts.

Early Bird - 2 Course at €22 or 3 courses at €26. Available all evening Mon-Thurs and 5pm-7pm Friday and Saturday (EB must be vacated by 8:30pm on Friday and Saturday)

Dublin 6 - Bijou

46-47 Highfield Rd, Rathgar



Bijou is a bistro in art deco style with an outside terrace perfect to enjoy a drink & relax.

Their food is sourced locally giving a fresh feeling to their signature dishes.

Early Bird - 2 Course at €22.00 or 3 Course at €26.95. Available Sun-Thu, All Evening. Friday and Saturday until 6.30pm (tables must be vacated by 8.15pm)

You can find the full menu here.

Dublin 6W - Fifty50

River House, Unit 4, Templeogue

A Mediterranean themed restaurant with Italian influences and also a Traditional touch so there is something to suit every pallet and taste.

They also have a wide selection of wines and craft beers to wash it all down with.

Early Bird - Available 4pm-7pm. 2 Courses at €15.95 or 3 Courses at €19.95



The menu is plentiful and you'll have no problem finding something you like and the deal for the three courses is actually incredibly cheap.

You can find an in-depth review on Fifty50 herealso.

Dublin 7 - Wuff

Blackhall Place, Smithfield

For starters, there is free Street Parking available between 10am-4pm and after 7pm on Monday to Saturday and it's free all day Sunday.

So with the euros you saved on the parking, you can go all out and grab three courses to feck.

Another restaurant that covers that 'something for everyone' category before you eat your way through an Eton Mess at the end.

Early Bird - Two courses at €20.50 and three courses at €24.50. Only available Thursday 5:30 to 9:30pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:30-7pm.

You can give their menu the full investigation here.

PS. They also made the list of Ireland's top restaurants in 2017. More information can be found here.

Dublin 8 - F.X.Buckley

28 Parkgate Street



"Serving the best steaks in Dublin" - with an opening line like that, it's really hard to look past FXB.

A shit load of work goes into getting their steaks up to serving standard but no worries if you're not into the big stuff, there's many more options on the list just as nice that aren't steak related.

Early Bird - 2 courses at €21.95 or 3 courses at €25.95. Sun-Thurs 4pm-7pm and Friday and Saturday 4-6pm.

You can find the menu here and more scrumptious information on FXB here.

Dublin 9 - The Whitworth At The Porterhouse

Cross Guns Bridge, Glasnevin

Step into a world of craft beer, cocktails and DJs till late every weekend, meaning that Early Bird could turn into a late night cap.

They go off the statement that "not everything in the suburbs is mainstream"

Early Bird - 2 courses plus a pint of Porterhouse beer or a glass of house wine for €20.

We recommend the Wood Roast Salmon Darne on this one and forget the starters, save yourself for their yummy dessert menu but it's not up to us, have a look at the menu and decide for yourself.

Serving delicious hot food, craft beer & cocktails from 3pm today, get out of the cold and join us at The Whitworth 🔥 #BeastFromTheEast #SnowBeers #Emma pic.twitter.com/fqClhKLAbf — The Whitworth (@WhitworthDublin) March 2, 2018

Dublin 12 - Lisle Three Restaurant

3 Lisle Road, Crumlin Village

This little beauty is hidden away in the South Dublin suburb of Crumlin but is that something different and special that you've been looking for.

They give food with an "old charm a modern approach" to spice up your early bird. The wild Mushroom Risotto was our choice when we hit this place up and it did the job.

Early Bird - 2 course meal for two people plus a bottle of Kintu house wine all for €50.

Menu can be found here.

Like what you see so far? Stay tuned because Part 2 is coming up next week.

READ NEXT:A New Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here