Eight places that are doing takeaway in Terenure/Rathfarnham

Fancy a takeaway in Terenure/Rathfarnham? Suggestions coming right up and options cover everything from Indian to Italian.

Lockdown 1.0 had us all flat out in the kitchen, firing out banana breads like nobody's business. So much so that quite a few of us (myself included) seem to have lost our cooking mojos this time round.

Thankfully there are still plenty of places offering delivery/click and collect services so here are eight great spots for a takeaway in Terenure/Rathfarnham.

Eaton 6w

Famous for their chicken/waffle offerings, Eaton 6w has everything from brunch to Sunday roast covered. Offering click and collect, just order on their website, select a time that suits and they'll take it from there.

Mayfield Eatery

A local neighbourhood restaurant with great food, staff are still firing up their ovens on the daily. Operating as a takeaway service only, their full menu - including sambos and other deli bites - is available to-go and you can order through their website.

Circa

A Michelin guide restaurant in Terenure, Circa was created through a love of food, local ingredients and a quality dining experience. Open Wednesday to Sunday for collection.

Damascus Gate

A solid choice when in the mood for authentic Lebanese and Middle Eastern food, Damascus gate has two branches - one on Camden Street, the other in Terenure. Both open, you can also get a cup of mulled wine to bring with you for your troubles. Order for collection or delivery.

Image via Facebook

JD's Steakhouse

If it's a whopper steak you're after, JD's has that and then some. A top spot amongst meat-eaters, their burgers have also proven to be particularly popular.

Mario's

Everyone knows that the Irish have a love affair with Italian food and luckily Mario's is still open so you'll never be without. Pizza makes everything better. Open for both takeaway and delivery.

The Merry Ploughboy

Sadly, The Merry Ploughboy is a little quieter than usual as their famous live trad sessions have had to take a backseat for the minute. The good news is that they're still offering click and collect though - silver linings, eh? Some steaming hot seafood pie will sort you right out.

Kitchen 101

A homely little bistro in the heart of Terenure, Kitchen 101 has just added a mega 30 oz Irish dry-aged cote de boeuf to their takeout menu. Served with garlic rosemary spuds, parmesan and bearnaise sauce. They're open for lunch Thursday to Sunday and for dinner Wednesday to Saturday. Click and collect only.

So... what's for dinner?

Header image via Instagram/Eaton 6w/Circa

READ NEXT: Eight great spots that are doing takeaway in Drumcondra