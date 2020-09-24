Dublin museum hoping to bag prestigious travel award for second year running

Could it be two in a row for the Dublin museum?

Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum, has been nominated as 'Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction 2020' at the prestigious World Travel Awards. The second time that the Dublin museum has been nominated, staff are hoping to make it two in a row - asking the public for their support in helping them keep their title.

The only Irish attraction or museum to be nominated this year, previous winners of the highly coveted title include Spike Island in Cork, the Guinness Storehouse and the Titanic visitor experience in Belfast.

We are delighted to have been nominated as Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction for the 2nd year in a row. Help us keep the title here at home, by casting your vote today.



Take two minutes to vote: https://t.co/Y8DaJr2mT7@WTravelAwards pic.twitter.com/w30DmA1xUf — EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum (@EPICMuseumCHQ) September 23, 2020

One of 11 finalists, the Dublin museum faces tough competition, up against the following attractions:

Acropolis, Athens, Greece

Batumi Boulevard, Georgia

Buckingham Palace, England

Castle In Love with the Wind, Bulgaria

Cycling through the Trees, Belgium

Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal & Spain

Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal

Sagrada Familia, Spain

The Eiffel Tower, France

The Roman Colosseum, Italy

Temporarily closed due to lockdown restrictions, staff have said that maintaining their title will help them to amplify the stories of great people from Ireland and of Irish heritage all around the world.