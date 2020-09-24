Close

Dublin museum hoping to bag prestigious travel award for second year running

By Sarah Finnan

September 24, 2020 at 2:44pm

Could it be two in a row for the Dublin museum?

Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum, has been nominated as 'Europe's  Leading Tourist Attraction 2020' at the prestigious World Travel Awards. The second time that the Dublin museum has been nominated, staff are hoping to make it two in a row - asking the public for their support in helping them keep their title.

The only Irish attraction or museum to be nominated this year, previous winners of the highly coveted title include Spike Island in Cork, the Guinness Storehouse and the Titanic visitor experience in Belfast.

One of 11 finalists, the Dublin museum faces tough competition, up against the following attractions:

  • Acropolis, Athens, Greece
  • Batumi Boulevard, Georgia
  • Buckingham Palace, England
  • Castle In Love with the Wind, Bulgaria
  • Cycling through the Trees, Belgium
  • Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal & Spain
  • Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal
  • Sagrada Familia, Spain
  • The Eiffel Tower, France
  • The Roman Colosseum, Italy

Temporarily closed due to lockdown restrictions, staff have said that maintaining their title will help them to amplify the stories of great people from Ireland and of Irish heritage all around the world.

Voting for the annual World Travel Awards closes today and you can cast your vote here. Internet, work your magic and bring football Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction home for the second year in a row.

