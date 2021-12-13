Escape from Wonderland at this themed Temple Bar Escape Room!

Think you can escape Wonderland in under 60 minutes?

If you're a big fan of Escape Rooms, and consider yourself an expert, then you've got to try this Alice in Wonderland themed room. Like Alice, you'll encounter a series of riddles and clues, and you'll need to find the White Rabbit before your time runs out. Or it's off with your head! (Not literally, but you get the idea).

It wouldn't be an Alice themed event without a tea party - luckily, you'll get free tea and coffee with your ticket!

Tickets start at €19 per person, you can send The Clockwork Door a message on Instagram for more information on their Alice in Wonderland Escape Room. They welcome walk-ins, and open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 10pm, and Friday through to Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.

The Clockwork Door is a strictly non-alcoholic venue, with a Virtual Reality Room, and they hold tons of events throughout the year. Check out their socials to see what's coming up next for them! They are located on Wellington Quay in Temple Bar.

Header image via Shutterstock

