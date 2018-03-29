Dublin

Dublin Has A BIG Euromillions Winner Just Before Easter And We're Extremely Jealous

We can reveal the lucky Dubs.

Well this would turn anyone's Good Friday into a great Friday. 

The Easter weekend began with a bang for nine work colleagues from a company in Dublin who collected their EuroMillions Prize of €256,048, landing each of the syndicate a cool €28,445 each.

We know who's getting the pints in this weekend so. 

The self-titled 'One Team, One Dream' syndicate (we'll steal that now, thanks) picked up their cheque on Thursday at National Lottery HQ after matching five numbers on the EuroMillions draw from last Friday, 23rd March.

The nine person syndicate is made up of women and men from across all of Ireland’s four provinces. The head of the syndicate, who plays on his National Lottery App for each draw for his colleagues, spoke of the excitement in their organisation since they won the prize.

“It’s been amazing, I don’t think we’ve stopped laughing all week. I admit it’s been tough to concentrate on our work. 

There are nine of us in the syndicate, which makes up about a quarter of our company and naturally enough, word got around but everyone has been congratulating us. 

It’s the first win we’ve had since we started the syndicate more than six months ago.”

Among the items on the wish lists of the syndicate members were new cars, deposits for mortgages, sun holidays and home renovations.

“We all took a half day today especially to come in to collect the cheque and now we’re heading off for a celebratory lunch. It’s a fantastic start to the long weekend”, added another syndicate member.  

As well as this, another large National Lottery prize came from a €50,000 All Cash Platinum scratch card prize which was won by none other than another Dub. The man purchased the €5 scratch card at the My Local store at the Bray Dart Station in Co. Wicklow.

Happy days in the capital.

