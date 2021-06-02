Everything you need to know as tickets for the first live gig of the summer go on sale

Get your pod of four together and get booking, because these tickets will sell fast. After 18 months of “nothingness” as he aptly puts it, James Vincent McMorrow will play Iveagh Gardens with special guest Sorcha Richardson on Thursday 10 June, and the prospect of an actual live, in person gig has us giddy.

lot of special days in my life as a musician, 10th of june might top them all. getting 2 play the 1st show back in 🇮🇪 after 18 months of nothingness, i take that so seriously, i'm gonna blow the absolute (imaginary) roof off the Iveagh Gardens!😂❤️ @SorchaRichardsn @NCH_Music — James Vincent McMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) May 28, 2021

The gig is part of a series of pilot music and sports events which will be taking place across Ireland over the summer, and as we’ve come to expect during These Uncertain Times™, it will be slightly different from pre-pandem events (god be with the days). Here’s a few things to bear in mind if you’re someone who simply can’t miss this show.

Tickets

Just 500 tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow morning (June 3), to be purchased through the National Concert Hall (via this link) Be quick!

Pods

Marked out pods will be in place at the venue to ensure social distancing. A maximum of four people who’ve booked together will be allowed in each pod, and you’re required to wear your mask at all times EXCEPT for when you’re in your pod, which you’ll be led to upon arrival by a NCH staff member. Did we say pod enough times?

Facilities

This isn’t something we’ve been used to hearing recently, but there will be toilets at this event! Socially distanced queueing systems will be in operation, and hand-sanitising units will be readily available. You really do love to see it.

PRC Testing

PRC/Antigen testing will NOT be required for entry, so if you or anyone in your pod (we can’t get enough of the word now) experiences Covid symptoms 14 days prior to the event, you’re asked not to attend. The NCH box office will be able to assist you in this instance.

Well, that’s all the housekeeping out of the way, time to start blaring James and Sorcha on repeat in anticipation. Here's a banger to start you off: