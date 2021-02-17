Exciting line-up for this year's virtual St Patrick's Festival announced

Back with another jam-packed schedule of events, organisers of the annual St Patrick's Day Festival have confirmed that they'll be firing ahead with this year's plans - moving the action online to ensure everyone can still (virtually) attend.

Kicking off on March 12th, this year's theme is 'Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland!'. Described as "a clarion call" to Irish people the world over, the idea is to encourage the public to "throw off the long, dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead".

Promising to be a positive and uplifting celebration of our little emerald isle, the festival aims to connect Irish people all around the globe through music, theatre, art, performance, poetry, storytelling, virtual tours, food, culture and more.

Exploring the unique ties that bind us together, over 100 events are due to take place with festival highlights including appearances from Foil, Arms & Hog, Michael Fry, Pillow Queens and The Happy Pear amongst others. Streaming exclusively on St Patrick's Festival TV (SPF TV), the dedicated online platform will be accessible globally and will run for six days/nights.

The full SPF TV schedule - including days and times for each event - will be announced in early March and viewers will be able to playback all the events on the SPF TV Player until March 21. You can keep up to date with announcements here.

READ NEXT: Brother Hubbard North is back open for takeaway from today