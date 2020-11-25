Close

Fallon & Byrne has impressed once again with their magical Christmas grotto display

By Sarah Finnan

November 25, 2020 at 9:35am

Masters of atmosphere, Fallon & Byrne have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the holidays. From Halloween to Easter, whatever the occasion may be, you can bet that they go all out with their decor... and they've only gone and done it again with their magical Christmas display.

Proving that they're dab hands at decorating, the team has fully transformed the basement floor of the shop into a very festive Santa's grotto of sorts. Packed full of all kinds of delicious food and drink, there are also fairy lights, hanging stars and baubles aplenty.

Sparking joy amongst all who've seen it so far, one customer described it as the "best thing" they've seen in months. High praise - definitely merits an in-person visit to appreciate it fully.

 

Not the only ones to be getting in the seasonal swing of things, several others have been pulling out all the stops with their decorations this year including much-loved spot The Hole in the Wall. One of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs, they've stepped their Christmas display up yet again this year, opening a festive boutique market that is very jolly indeed. More on that here.

