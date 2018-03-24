Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?

Since it's such a beautiful day outside, we thought we'd share a bit of info that might be relevant to a few of our readers: Dublin has a nudist beach.

It may be an unofficial one, but it's somewhere that people congregate and enjoy the sun in the nip.

While this is a common practice is many European countries, we tend to be a far more modest bunch here in Ireland, which is why this beach near Malahide will come as a surprise to many.

So where exactly is it?

According to the Irish Naturist Association the best way to get to it is...

This fine beach is near the village of Donabate in north Co. Dublin, off the main Dublin-Belfast M1 motorway. Driving from Dublin go past the Airport and past the town of Swords. Leave the motorway at Junction 4 and follow the signs for Donabate. This road leads through the village of Donabate and on to the beach. Drive onto the beach and park as far down as possible. Beware of soft sand. Walk further down the beach for 15 to 20 minutes. This area is known as CORBALLIS and is used by naturists.

Is this for real?

It sure is. I've been asking around and a couple of dog walkers I've spoken to have indeed spotted fully naked people emerging from the dunes for a skinny dip.

Indeed only last week a man asked me for directions to the "nudist beach", at the time I just presumed he was having a laugh but it turns out that this is a real thing.

A recent comment on our post about Donabate Beach indicates that there are indeed groups of people hanging out there...

Also, the end of Donabate is an unofficial nudist beach — Niall (@NiallAins) July 23, 2013

Fun fact of the day: Donabate beach has a nudist colony, glad I was warned.... — Apple Brides (@AppleBrides) August 4, 2010

@SevenO2 You won't be allowed in so. Didn't u know about the nudist beach in Donabate then? @StevieDownes — Carole Whelan (@Carole_Whelan) June 2, 2011

Won't be for everyone, so is this a case of Ireland moving with the times or just us all getting carried away with a bit of good weather? Love to hear your thoughts on this one in the comments.

