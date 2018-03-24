Dublin

Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?

Perfect skinny-dipping weather

Screen Shot 2016 05 14 At 13 46 46

Since it's such a beautiful day outside, we thought we'd share a bit of info that might be relevant to a few of our readers: Dublin has a nudist beach. 

It may be an unofficial one, but it's somewhere that people congregate and enjoy the sun in the nip. 

While this is a common practice is many European countries, we tend to be a far more modest bunch here in Ireland, which is why this beach near Malahide will come as a surprise to many. 

So where exactly is it?

Screen Shot 2016 05 30 At 11 35 44

According to the Irish Naturist Association the best way to get to it is...

This fine beach is near the village of Donabate in north Co. Dublin, off the main Dublin-Belfast M1 motorway. Driving from Dublin go past the Airport and past the town of Swords. Leave the motorway at Junction 4 and follow the signs for Donabate. This road leads through the village of Donabate and on to the beach. Drive onto the beach and park as far down as possible. Beware of soft sand. Walk further down the beach for 15 to 20 minutes. This area is known as CORBALLIS and is used by naturists.

Screen Shot 2016 05 30 At 11 38 45

Is this for real?

It sure is. I've been asking around and a couple of dog walkers I've spoken to have indeed spotted fully naked people emerging from the dunes for a skinny dip.

Indeed only last week a man asked me for directions to the "nudist beach", at the time I just presumed he was having a laugh but it turns out that this is a real thing.

A recent comment on our post about Donabate Beach indicates that there are indeed groups of people hanging out there...

Screen Shot 2016 05 30 At 11 41 55

Won't be for everyone, so is this a case of Ireland moving with the times or just us all getting carried away with a bit of good weather? Love to hear your thoughts on this one in the comments. 

READ NEXT: 27 Reasons You Should Move To Live In Ireland Right Now

Nudist, BEaches Corballis Donabate
Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?
Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
Ballymun GAA Club Shows True Community Spirit With This Gesture For Metro Fire Victims
Ballymun GAA Club Shows True Community Spirit With This Gesture For Metro Fire Victims
Over 100 Dublin Homes To Be Demolished To Accommodate New Metrolink
Over 100 Dublin Homes To Be Demolished To Accommodate New Metrolink
Transport Minster Confirms Dublin To Have Metrolink By 2007 In This Brilliant Old Footage
Transport Minster Confirms Dublin To Have Metrolink By 2007 In This Brilliant Old Footage
Dublin GAA Star Finds One Terrible Fault With The New Metrolink Before It's Even Been Started
Dublin GAA Star Finds One Terrible Fault With The New Metrolink Before It's Even Been Started
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London
Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London
Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch
Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch
This Might Be The Most Decadent Cup Of Hot Chocolate In Dublin
Food and Drink

This Might Be The Most Decadent Cup Of Hot Chocolate In Dublin
Five Guys Is Opening ANOTHER Dublin Location In The Near Future
Food and Drink

Five Guys Is Opening ANOTHER Dublin Location In The Near Future
Last Chance To Personalise Your Denim This Weekend At Arnotts
Sponsored

Last Chance To Personalise Your Denim This Weekend At Arnotts
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
Feature

17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin