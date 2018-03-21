Dublin

VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun

Dublin Fire Brigade have eight fire engines at the scene.

Dfb 23

It is being reported that a large fire has broken out on Wednesday evening in Ballymun. 

Huge flames can be seen coming from the Metro Hotel and emergency services are attempting to deal with the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade have fire engines at the scene and the road has been closed at Santry Cross as they deal with the fire.

They are asking people to avoid the area entirely in order to enable them to access the fireground. 

The fire is believed to have started shortly after 7:30pm but it is yet unknown whether the rooms were occupied at the time that the blaze started.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area. 

More on this story to follow.

