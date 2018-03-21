VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun

Dublin Fire Brigade have eight fire engines at the scene.

It is being reported that a large fire has broken out on Wednesday evening in Ballymun.

Huge flames can be seen coming from the Metro Hotel and emergency services are attempting to deal with the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade have fire engines at the scene and the road has been closed at Santry Cross as they deal with the fire.

They are asking people to avoid the area entirely in order to enable them to access the fireground.

The fire is believed to have started shortly after 7:30pm but it is yet unknown whether the rooms were occupied at the time that the blaze started.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/XLoS7lOD2L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

Mate just sent me this one getting bad pic.twitter.com/9ZommtHymE — John D'Arcy (@JohnDarcy88) March 21, 2018

The metro hotel in ballymun in flames pic.twitter.com/yx2eCKvZ6e — John D'Arcy (@JohnDarcy88) March 21, 2018

Serious Incident in Ballymun Hotel that accommodates homeless families. #Homeless pic.twitter.com/C3ZkqEjuWD — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 21, 2018

At least five stories at the top of the Metro Hotel in #Ballymun are on fire tonight. pic.twitter.com/bnZKDmgGIb — John Sheridan (@JS_D9) March 21, 2018

Fire blazing in Metro Hotel Ballymun.Right now pic.twitter.com/ClLw5FaXeh — Niamh Kenny (@NiamhKenKen) March 21, 2018

More on this story to follow.